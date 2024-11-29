The Russian Army is pulling heavy armored vehicles into the area of responsibility of the OSGT Khortytsia

The Russian army is most active in the Pokrovsky, Kupyansky, Kurakhivskyi and Vremivskyi directions, the deterioration of weather conditions makes it difficult for the enemy to use heavy equipment, drones and aviation.
Russia is pulling up reserves on the Eastern Front
This was announced on TV by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn.
According to him, 180 combat clashes took place in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" security forces during the day, most of the assaults were in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhivsk and Vremivsk directions.
In the morning, 16 clashes took place, the occupiers carried out 4 airstrikes, using 6 guided aerial bombs, several kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 550 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons.
As the spokesman noted, weather conditions and fog affect the actions of the enemy, primarily the activity of using equipment, drones, and aviation.
Voloshyn also noted that the Russian army uses the dark time of day and weather conditions to draw up reserves.
According to him, recently the enemy has started to raise, in particular, heavy armored vehicles to support their assault groups.
He noted that according to the available information, the soldiers of the Russian advanced units complain about poor logistical support, primarily about the lack of ammunition, food, water and warm things, as well as about the quality of North Korean ammunition.
We have information that Russian servicemen are complaining about the quality of ammunition supplied by North Korea. They don't fly where they need to go.
As of the morning of November 28, the situation in the Kupyansk direction was relatively stable, in the Kramatorsk direction and in the Chasovoy Yar direction, the number of enemy assaults decreased.
The Armed Forces lacks infantrymen
This was announced by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.
That is why, according to him, the recruiting company is now actively working in the media and not in the media.
