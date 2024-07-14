According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsya" OSG Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to stretch the line of defense of the Ukrainian military because it is not succeeding in moving forward.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively resisting the Russian army's efforts to stretch the front line by supporting it with artillery and mortar fire.
- Experts suggest that the Russian occupiers may resort to provocative actions in specific regions to stretch the defense line, including Sumy Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, and Kyiv Oblast.
- Analysis indicates that the Russian army lacks the necessary strength and resources to capture significant Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, or Kharkiv.
- The occupation army's attempts to stretch the front line are driven by the need to compensate for their lower manpower compared to the Ukrainian defense forces.
- It is unlikely that the Russian occupiers will succeed in seizing major Ukrainian cities due to their limited resources and the strategic position of the Ukrainian military.
What is happening at the front
Rechniv of the "Khortytsia" OSU added that the Russian occupiers are supporting their own attempts to advance and attack the positions of the Armed Forces with heavy artillery and mortar fire.
He noted that the Armed Forces are being harassed by the Russian aviation, which covers the actions of the infantry.
Voloshyn expressed hope that the Ukrainian military will be able to oust the Russian occupiers from the captured "Kanal" microdistrict in Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region.
Is the occupying army of the Russian Federation capable of seizing large Ukrainian cities?
According to the opinion of the reserve major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military analyst Oleksiy Hetman, currently the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not have the strength and resources to capture large Ukrainian cities, in particular, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or Kyiv.
Hetman emphasized, quoting the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) Kyryl Budanov, "it is quite possible that in order to stretch our defense line, they will try to start some provocative, offensive, local, any actions in Sumy region, Chernihiv region and Kyiv region."
At the same time, the expert is convinced that it is not worth believing or expecting that the occupiers will try to seize Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or Kharkiv.
