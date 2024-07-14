The Armed Forces oppose the attempts of the Russian army to stretch the front line — the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG
The Armed Forces oppose the attempts of the Russian army to stretch the front line — the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsya" OSG Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to stretch the line of defense of the Ukrainian military because it is not succeeding in moving forward.

What is happening at the front

The enemy, of course, is trying to stretch the forces and means of our Defense Forces... And, of course, to attack in different directions. That is, he regrouped on one side, conducted active combat operations and saw that he could not advance deep into the territory of our defense, and the enemy then tries to conduct active assaults and combat operations in another direction, - explains Voloshyn.

Rechniv of the "Khortytsia" OSU added that the Russian occupiers are supporting their own attempts to advance and attack the positions of the Armed Forces with heavy artillery and mortar fire.

He noted that the Armed Forces are being harassed by the Russian aviation, which covers the actions of the infantry.

The armed forces do not give the Russian army the opportunity to stretch the front
Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Voloshyn expressed hope that the Ukrainian military will be able to oust the Russian occupiers from the captured "Kanal" microdistrict in Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region.

We hope that we will press the enemy and the Defense Forces will not allow him to advance further than he is. Currently, the enemy has destroyed the Kanal neighborhood and is trying to conduct active combat operations there. Of course, the Defense Forces will be able to, and in the first place, dislodge the enemy as soon as there is an opportunity, and in particular, from the place where he is now, and as far as possible from the outskirts of the Temporal Ravine, because the enemy in that direction does not stop trying, actively conducts both assaults and shelling, - noted the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU.

Is the occupying army of the Russian Federation capable of seizing large Ukrainian cities?

According to the opinion of the reserve major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military analyst Oleksiy Hetman, currently the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not have the strength and resources to capture large Ukrainian cities, in particular, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or Kyiv.

Lukashenko was scared. ... In our media space, there are very clear explanations that in the event of an attack by Belarus, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, we must retaliate against the territory of the enemy that is attacking us. Lukashenko perfectly understands that if we attack his army, his army will not remain there. If the Russians plan to add 100,000, and there is information that even more, by the end of the summer - to those they add monthly from 25 to 40,000 through recruiting, then those troops must be sent somewhere, - explains the analyst.

Hetman emphasized, quoting the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) Kyryl Budanov, "it is quite possible that in order to stretch our defense line, they will try to start some provocative, offensive, local, any actions in Sumy region, Chernihiv region and Kyiv region."

We understand very well that they are outnumbered in terms of manpower, so if they stretch along the front line and we stretch when there are fewer of us, then we will be thinner. This is obvious, - emphasizes the analyst.

At the same time, the expert is convinced that it is not worth believing or expecting that the occupiers will try to seize Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or Kharkiv.

The forces and means that they are concentrating there are not capable of capturing such large cities as our northern territories in terms of numbers and because of what they have there. To move closer - there will be efforts, to provoke - there will be, to pull - there will be. Therefore, you can agree with Budanov 100%, - the analyst notes.

