The other day, the Armed Forces struck the Russian space communications centre in Crimea, and this is not the first attempt by Ukraine to destroy this facility. Forbes analysed why it is so important.

Ukraine seeks to destroy the "priceless" Russian space base in Crimea

As the publication writes, the NIP-16 object was built in Yevpatoria as part of the Soviet space program. It was developed to communicate with lunar and Mars probes in the 1960s and 70s. Still, it can also communicate with modern Lotus-C spy satellites and GLONASS navigation satellites, equivalent to US GPS satellites.

That is why Ukraine is trying to destroy this object, writes Forbes, noting that "twice since December, Ukrainian forces fired missiles at the priceless space base."

This object is undoubtedly important from a scientific point of view. However, Forbes notes that NIP-16 is also a legitimate military target because its transmitters can send signals to and receive surveillance, communications, and navigation satellites, including the Liana and GLONASS spacecraft.

GLONASS satellites help guide the most influential Russian aviation munitions — the KAB glide bombs. The Lotus-S satellites, part of the Liana reconnaissance system, detect the electromagnetic radiation of military targets, such as naval vessels, and determine their location. "Liana" satellites may have listened to signals from Ukrainian unmanned boats with explosives, which are pushing the Russian fleet out of the western part of the Black Sea, the publication writes.

At the same time, Forbes notes that NIP-16 is a difficult target.

Its radio dishes, generators and controls are spread over two large campuses. The most visible piece of equipment, the old plates, is of solid construction. According to the Russian historian of cosmonautics Anatoly Zak, the builders of NIP-16 collected equipment from old railway bridges, the hulls of decommissioned submarines and the rotating mechanism from a decommissioned battleship, the article says.

Thus, Ukraine may need many more strikes to damage the facility seriously, let alone destroy the base. Forbes adds that the destruction of NIP-16 will not eliminate Russia's ability to maintain communication with its satellites but will only limit it since the Russians have other space bases, none of which are located so close to the front line in Ukraine.

AFU strikes on occupied Crimea

On the night of June 24, the Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea struck the space communication centre of the Russian occupiers. Local media reported that powerful explosions were heard in the village of Vitino near Yevpatoria.

Later, satellite images were made public, which indicated the presence of fire foci precisely on the territory of the space communication centre.