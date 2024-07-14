The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liquidated more than 1,300 soldiers of the Russian Federation during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 13 to 14 are 1,320 invaders, 7 tanks and 46 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.14.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 559,090 (+1,320) people,

tanks — 8206 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,811 (+32) units,

artillery systems — 15,262 (+46) units,

RSZV — 1119 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 890 (+1) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12108 (+39),

cruise missiles — 2397 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,538 (+77) units,

special equipment — 2566 (+10)

What is the situation at the front as of July 13-14

As of the evening of July 13, since the beginning of the day, 149 combat clashes took place. The tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is also active in the Kharkiv, Lyman and Vremiv directions.

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using three missiles, and 57 air strikes using 103 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians used 512 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,200 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive assaults 13 times near Vovchansk and Hlyboky. He was defeated during combat clashes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy also attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestovo and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked the defense lines of our units near Grekivka, Makiivka, and Terniv 14 times.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy advanced in the areas of Bilogorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirny, Verkhnokamyansky, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 enemy assaults took place near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Chasovoy Yar, and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the defense forces near Severny, Toretsk, and New York 15 times.

The Russian invaders showed the greatest activity today in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to break through our defenses 37 times.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pobyeda 17 times.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russians carried out 18 offensive actions near Urozhainy, Vodyany, Velika Novosilka, and Kostyantynivka. Our defenders repelled 16 attacks, two more are still ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, all efforts of the occupiers to dislodge our units from their occupied positions were unsuccessful.