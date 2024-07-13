In an interview for Online.UA, a soldier of the International Legion of the Russian Armed Forces, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, named the main difference between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the army of the Russian Federation.

What is the difference between the armed forces and the army of the Russian Federation

Propaganda is propaganda. They do all this for their customers. Because who believes in it? — said "Viking".

According to the soldier, at first there were more experienced and professional soldiers in the Russian army, such as Airborne Forces, Chechens, Kadirov, "Wagner", but many of them have already died.

Now they have a lot of mercenaries. This is "Assault Z" and so on. And there are many mobiks — meat. They have a lot of meat. They generally have so many losses. That's just how they send it. Every life is important to us. We have a principle that legionnaires should know how to do everything. Now for recruiting: when new people leave, they go to the training center. And they teach everything. Ratty "Viking" Burduli A soldier of the International Legion of the GUR

Ratti "Viking" Burduli emphasized that now the Ukrainian army has the most experience.

Who in the world has such experience as the Armed Forces have now? No one else in the world, he added.

Russia will disintegrate into 40 small states

Ratti "Viking" Burduli predicts the victory of Ukraine in the wars against Russia and the disintegration of Russia into small states.

The war must be won. We must kill Putin and his entire mafia. For Russia to be divided into 40 different countries. Buryats will have their own republic there, Muscovites will be in Moscow. Take their nuclear weapons, as they did with Germany after the war (World War II — ed.). Because it is the same evil (with the Nazis — ed.).

In the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russia will continue the genocide in the occupied territories, says Burduli. The only way out is to create a global coalition against the "union of evil", which includes Russia, Iran, Korea and China.

Do you think that if they take over Ukraine, there won't be a camp for all of us? Of course it will. And this is equally evil. It is necessary for the West to understand that as they think about N@cists, it is necessary to think the same way about R@sists. Because it's the same mentality. This is a new alliance of evil, as it was in the past. There was Nazi Germany, Italy, Japan. Now there is Russia, Iran, Korea, China. And we need to make a new coalition. Because this whole story always goes in circles.