In an interview for Online.UA, a soldier of the International Legion of the Russian Armed Forces, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, named the main difference between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- In the Armed Forces, the emphasis is on professionalism and the greatest experience in the world, while the Russian army has many mercenaries and "mobics".
- The creation of a global coalition against the "union of evil" can prevent the threat of genocide and preserve peace on the planet in the future.
- The Ukrainian army has the most experience in the world, which makes the Armed Forces known for its efficiency and professionalism.
- Predicting the victory of Ukraine in the war against Russia, Ratti "Viking" Burduli predicts the disintegration of the Russian Federation into 40 small states after the assassination of Putin and his mafia.
- It is necessary to realize the threat and support the formation of a new coalition to oppose the evil empire and ensure peace on the planet.
What is the difference between the armed forces and the army of the Russian Federation
According to the soldier, at first there were more experienced and professional soldiers in the Russian army, such as Airborne Forces, Chechens, Kadirov, "Wagner", but many of them have already died.
Ratti "Viking" Burduli emphasized that now the Ukrainian army has the most experience.
Russia will disintegrate into 40 small states
Ratti "Viking" Burduli predicts the victory of Ukraine in the wars against Russia and the disintegration of Russia into small states.
The war must be won. We must kill Putin and his entire mafia. For Russia to be divided into 40 different countries. Buryats will have their own republic there, Muscovites will be in Moscow. Take their nuclear weapons, as they did with Germany after the war (World War II — ed.). Because it is the same evil (with the Nazis — ed.).
In the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russia will continue the genocide in the occupied territories, says Burduli. The only way out is to create a global coalition against the "union of evil", which includes Russia, Iran, Korea and China.
Do you think that if they take over Ukraine, there won't be a camp for all of us? Of course it will. And this is equally evil. It is necessary for the West to understand that as they think about N@cists, it is necessary to think the same way about R@sists. Because it's the same mentality. This is a new alliance of evil, as it was in the past. There was Nazi Germany, Italy, Japan. Now there is Russia, Iran, Korea, China. And we need to make a new coalition. Because this whole story always goes in circles.