According to the general of the Ukrainian army, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Mykola Malomuzh, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can really go on a counteroffensive at the end of summer - at the beginning of autumn.

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces may begin in 2024

As Malomuzh notes, it is no longer a secret for anyone in Ukraine that the Russian dictator Putin ordered his troops to break through the front in eastern Ukraine.

The key goal of the Kremlin at the moment is the total occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as a partial advance on Zaporozhye.

On the conviction of the Ukrainian general, it was for this purpose that the Kharkiv and Sumy operations were implemented, which involved a powerful diversion of the reserves of the Armed Forces.

Mykola Malomuzh also announced a new forecast: if the conditions are favorable, Ukraine will be able to move to counteroffensive actions closer to autumn.

He drew attention to the fact that our defenders are currently doing everything to prevent the plans of the Russian Federation to break through the eastern front.

The Armed Forces manages to disrupt the enemy's plans

Today, the occupiers are transferring units from the Kharkiv region to the east in order to fulfill Putin's order to break through the front in eastern Ukraine. They do not succeed in this. Although their attacks on the Pokrovsky, Toretsk and Kurakhiv directions are the beginning of the implementation of the plan for the full occupation of Donetsk region, the general emphasizes. Share

According to Mykola Malomuzha, right now the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are completely disrupting these plans of the Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian soldiers received ammunition and weapons, which will allow not only to defend themselves, but also to carry out counterattacks.