The Associated Press learned how Ukrainian soldiers managed to prevent the invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian invaders. HIMARS and the timely decision of the US helped them in this.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military used HIMARS missile systems to destroy enemy military convoys along the border.
- The US authorization to use American weapons helped to stabilize the situation and stop the Russian offensive, allowing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use artillery against Russian firing points.
- Ukraine is trying to get permission to use ATACMS to hit specific targets in the fight against Russian aggression.
Another attempt to attack the Russian Federation failed thanks to the Armed Forces
According to journalists, a few weeks ago more than 90 thousand Russian invaders were preparing for a new offensive on the border of Ukraine.
However, they did not have time to implement their plans, because the White House allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack part of the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons.
For almost a month now, Ukraine has been able to attack Russian troops and air defense systems 20 kilometers from the border in the Kharkiv region.
According to defenders, the HIMARS missile systems were launched just hours after the authorization was obtained.
The US authorization instantly changed the picture on the battlefield
According to the soldier of the Armed Forces with the call sign "Hephaestus", HIMARS did not shut up all day.
Ukrainian defenders had the opportunity to destroy entire columns of enemy troops along the border waiting for an order to enter the territory of Ukraine.
As of today, Kyiv is doing everything possible to convince American allies to allow the use of ATACMS against specific targets.
