Robots won't replace people completely in Russia's war against Ukraine — AFU company commander
Ukraine
Publication date

Oleksandr Yabchanka
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, discussed the functions of the latest technologies at the front and whether robotic systems will be able to replace people on the battlefield.

  • Robots on the battlefield will not replace humans shortly due to the need for hands and logistics.
  • Ground robotic complexes may provide effective logistics and evacuation of the wounded at the front.
  • The commander of the "Honor" company predicts three possible scenarios for Ukraine's future, including negative, "truce", and positive options.
  • Oleksandr Yabchanka emphasises the need to prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia while it exists as an empire.
  • A positive scenario for the future foresees the possibility of changes in Russia and the possible end of the war on the borders.

Robots won't be able to replace people shortly in Russia's war against Ukraine

The Online.UA journalist asked Oleksandr Yabchanka, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, what functions are performed by the latest technologies at the front. Will robots be able to replace humans on the battlefield?

I'll start from the end. It won’t not be able. Shortly, it will replace people. Just give it right away so we don't have any fantasy about it, like a counterattack. "Yes, work already! Well, what am I going to do? Robots are already fighting there, but what am I doing there?" No, it doesn't work like that. Moreover, robots now require more hands than without robots because it is logistics. It must be delivered, and it must perform these tasks.

Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

The main functions of ground robots at the front

Oleksandr Yabchanka told Online.ua journalist what functions ground robotic complexes should perform.

Just for idea. There is a front edge, there are dugouts in which the company took up defense there. Everything that that fighter will fight with and what that fighter will eat must be brought to those dugouts. That is, you need to bring all this in your hands. Secondly, if you are already in position, you need, for example, additional ammunition. You are running out. You send someone, he runs after BC and brings it by hand. Well, it is clear that this is a risk for a person. If you send this ground-based robotic complex, then a person sits in a dugout, manages this NRK and logistics is provided, — said Oleksanr Yabchanka.

According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, the evacuation very rarely approaches the wounded person. Usually, it has to be removed from there. If this is an evacuation platform, then, accordingly, a ground robotic complex does this.

The bottom line is that we already have a separate military branch dealing with unmanned systems, including ground-based robotic complexes.

And the fact that it is headed by Colonel Sukharevskyi, the legendary brigadier general of the 59th brigade, in which we now have the honor to be like the Da Vinci Wolves battalion. I am convinced that this is the future. And to see that this person will go down in the history of military affairs, not only Ukrainian, but world, I am convinced.

