Robots won't replace people completely in Russia's war against Ukraine — AFU company commander

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, discussed the functions of the latest technologies at the front and whether robotic systems will be able to replace people on the battlefield.

Robots won't be able to replace people shortly in Russia's war against Ukraine

The Online.UA journalist asked Oleksandr Yabchanka, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, what functions are performed by the latest technologies at the front. Will robots be able to replace humans on the battlefield?

I'll start from the end. It won’t not be able. Shortly, it will replace people. Just give it right away so we don't have any fantasy about it, like a counterattack. "Yes, work already! Well, what am I going to do? Robots are already fighting there, but what am I doing there?" No, it doesn't work like that. Moreover, robots now require more hands than without robots because it is logistics. It must be delivered, and it must perform these tasks. Oleksandr Yabchanka Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

The main functions of ground robots at the front

Oleksandr Yabchanka told Online.ua journalist what functions ground robotic complexes should perform.

Just for idea. There is a front edge, there are dugouts in which the company took up defense there. Everything that that fighter will fight with and what that fighter will eat must be brought to those dugouts. That is, you need to bring all this in your hands. Secondly, if you are already in position, you need, for example, additional ammunition. You are running out. You send someone, he runs after BC and brings it by hand. Well, it is clear that this is a risk for a person. If you send this ground-based robotic complex, then a person sits in a dugout, manages this NRK and logistics is provided, — said Oleksanr Yabchanka. Share

According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, the evacuation very rarely approaches the wounded person. Usually, it has to be removed from there. If this is an evacuation platform, then, accordingly, a ground robotic complex does this.

The bottom line is that we already have a separate military branch dealing with unmanned systems, including ground-based robotic complexes.