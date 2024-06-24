Robots won't replace people completely in Russia's war against Ukraine — AFU company commander

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, discussed the functions of the latest technologies at the front and whether robotic systems will be able to replace people on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Robots on the battlefield will not replace humans shortly due to the need for hands and logistics.
- Ground robotic complexes may provide effective logistics and evacuation of the wounded at the front.
- The commander of the "Honor" company predicts three possible scenarios for Ukraine's future, including negative, "truce", and positive options.
- Oleksandr Yabchanka emphasises the need to prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia while it exists as an empire.
- A positive scenario for the future foresees the possibility of changes in Russia and the possible end of the war on the borders.
Robots won't be able to replace people shortly in Russia's war against Ukraine
The Online.UA journalist asked Oleksandr Yabchanka, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, what functions are performed by the latest technologies at the front. Will robots be able to replace humans on the battlefield?
The main functions of ground robots at the front
Oleksandr Yabchanka told Online.ua journalist what functions ground robotic complexes should perform.
According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, the evacuation very rarely approaches the wounded person. Usually, it has to be removed from there. If this is an evacuation platform, then, accordingly, a ground robotic complex does this.
The bottom line is that we already have a separate military branch dealing with unmanned systems, including ground-based robotic complexes.
