According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 16 to 23, the Ukrainian military eliminated 8,500 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine during the week

8,500 personnel were liquidated,

tanks - 63 units,

armored combat vehicles - 129 units,

artillery systems - 282 units,

RSZV - 4 units,

air defense equipment - 10 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 196,

cruise missiles - 25,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 281 units,

special equipment - 52.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 71 times.

Almost half of all battles took place in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

He concentrates his efforts on the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces gave a decent rebuff to the occupiers, destroying personnel and equipment. The number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 71, - it is emphasized in the summary of the General Staff.

Since the beginning of the day, 31 attempts to attack the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Pokrovsk have been recorded.

The key offensive efforts of Russian war criminals are carried out in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol and Karlivka.

The enemy is also trying to improve its own tactical position near 6 more settlements.

Currently, the Ukrainian military has repelled 13 attacks by the Russian invaders, and 18 more battles are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv region, the occupying army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to attack in the Vovchansk region 4 times.

2 enemy attacks have been repelled and the repulsion of two more is in progress.

The occupiers' aviation is very active, from the side of Belgorod, Russian terrorists dropped 29 anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski khutory and Lypka were subjected to bombardment. The invaders dropped as many as 23 guided air bombs in the area of the latter, - the General Staff notes.

In the direction of Kupyansk, four clashes continue near Stelmakhivka and Berestovo.

2 enemy attacks were repulsed in Pischany and Sinkivka areas.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the enemy tried to advance 5 times near Kopanyk, Makiivka and in Serebryansky forest. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy continues its attacks and tries to advance to New York.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.