The Armed Forces hold positions near Chasovoy Yar

The Ukrainian army has every chance to dislodge the Russian occupiers from Chasovoy Yar.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have every chance to knock out the occupiers from Chasovoy Yar

Voloshyn noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers tried to storm and show their presence in the area of Chasovoy Yar with the help of attack aircraft.

However, he emphasized that the Armed Forces are successfully repelling attacks and holding positions.

Also during the telethon, the military said that the Russian occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar 325 times a day. Most of the shelling falls on the southern part of the city.

There were more than 1,400 mortar and artillery attacks in the Chasovoyarivskyi direction. Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar. The Russian aviation has 17 guided aerial bombs in this direction, Voloshyn said. Share

The serviceman added that the Russian army lost 220 soldiers killed and wounded, six more were captured.

Ukrainian troops stopped 11 Russian attacks in the Kramatorsk direction last night, the Russian army tried to conduct active combat operations in the area of Ivanivskyi, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar. They supported their actions with attack aircraft, delivering rocket-bombing strikes in particular in the area of Chasovoy Yar, the spokesman emphasized. Share

What is known about the situation in Chasovoy Yar

Earlier, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and political scientist Kyrylo Sazonov said that Russia is throwing elite units into battle for Chasiv Yar.

For 2-4 weeks, the Russians have been throwing elite units into the first wave of the offensive. Enemy airborne troops operate near Chasov Yar. Now the enemy withdrew the 98th division, and threw another landing party, but this information has not yet been confirmed, - the military said. Share

At the same time, Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh", noted that the occupiers cannot actively use artillery and mortars in the area of Chasovoy Yar.