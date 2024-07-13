The Armed Forces hold positions near Chasovoy Yar
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Ukrainian army has every chance to dislodge the Russian occupiers from Chasovoy Yar.

  • The Ukrainian army has a strong possibility of pushing back the Russian occupiers from Chasovoy Yar, as the Armed Forces are successfully holding their positions and repelling attacks.
  • Despite the tense situation and continuous attempts by Russian troops to gain a positional advantage, Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate high combat skill and resilience in defending the strategically important territory.
  • The Russian invaders have faced significant losses in terms of soldiers killed, wounded, and captured, as Ukrainian troops effectively repel attacks and thwart multiple assault attempts in the Chasovoy Yar area.
  • The enemy's heavy reliance on UAVs, aviation, and artillery poses a threat to Ukrainian forces, but their defensive strategies and successful military operations enable them to counter these attacks and maintain control over the region.
  • The situation in Chasovoy Yar remains dynamic, with reports of elite Russian units being deployed and the enemy's continuous efforts to destabilize the area, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces exhibit strong anti-artillery measures and effective use of unmanned systems.

Voloshyn noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers tried to storm and show their presence in the area of Chasovoy Yar with the help of attack aircraft.

However, he emphasized that the Armed Forces are successfully repelling attacks and holding positions.

Also during the telethon, the military said that the Russian occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar 325 times a day. Most of the shelling falls on the southern part of the city.

There were more than 1,400 mortar and artillery attacks in the Chasovoyarivskyi direction. Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar. The Russian aviation has 17 guided aerial bombs in this direction, Voloshyn said.

The serviceman added that the Russian army lost 220 soldiers killed and wounded, six more were captured.

Ukrainian troops stopped 11 Russian attacks in the Kramatorsk direction last night, the Russian army tried to conduct active combat operations in the area of Ivanivskyi, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar. They supported their actions with attack aircraft, delivering rocket-bombing strikes in particular in the area of Chasovoy Yar, the spokesman emphasized.

What is known about the situation in Chasovoy Yar

Earlier, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and political scientist Kyrylo Sazonov said that Russia is throwing elite units into battle for Chasiv Yar.

For 2-4 weeks, the Russians have been throwing elite units into the first wave of the offensive. Enemy airborne troops operate near Chasov Yar. Now the enemy withdrew the 98th division, and threw another landing party, but this information has not yet been confirmed, - the military said.

At the same time, Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh", noted that the occupiers cannot actively use artillery and mortars in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

High activity of enemy UAVs. But the unmanned systems of the Defense Forces also work successfully. And the enemy, one way or another, is forced to drag his artillery to his rear in a certain way. He can no longer hit the near and far rear of the Defense Forces with artillery and mortars. And he tries to compensate for this by using guided or unguided aerial bombs, Grad-type MLRS, etc., the fighter explained.

