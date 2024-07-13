The Ukrainian army has every chance to dislodge the Russian occupiers from Chasovoy Yar.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian army has a strong possibility of pushing back the Russian occupiers from Chasovoy Yar, as the Armed Forces are successfully holding their positions and repelling attacks.
- Despite the tense situation and continuous attempts by Russian troops to gain a positional advantage, Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate high combat skill and resilience in defending the strategically important territory.
- The Russian invaders have faced significant losses in terms of soldiers killed, wounded, and captured, as Ukrainian troops effectively repel attacks and thwart multiple assault attempts in the Chasovoy Yar area.
- The enemy's heavy reliance on UAVs, aviation, and artillery poses a threat to Ukrainian forces, but their defensive strategies and successful military operations enable them to counter these attacks and maintain control over the region.
- The situation in Chasovoy Yar remains dynamic, with reports of elite Russian units being deployed and the enemy's continuous efforts to destabilize the area, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces exhibit strong anti-artillery measures and effective use of unmanned systems.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have every chance to knock out the occupiers from Chasovoy Yar
Voloshyn noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers tried to storm and show their presence in the area of Chasovoy Yar with the help of attack aircraft.
However, he emphasized that the Armed Forces are successfully repelling attacks and holding positions.
Also during the telethon, the military said that the Russian occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar 325 times a day. Most of the shelling falls on the southern part of the city.
The serviceman added that the Russian army lost 220 soldiers killed and wounded, six more were captured.
What is known about the situation in Chasovoy Yar
Earlier, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and political scientist Kyrylo Sazonov said that Russia is throwing elite units into battle for Chasiv Yar.
At the same time, Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh", noted that the occupiers cannot actively use artillery and mortars in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
