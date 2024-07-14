The end of Russian turtle tanks. The Armed Forces again outwitted the Russian army

The Russian invaders are doing everything possible to advance, inventing new types of weapons and techniques, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine still manage to stop the enemy.

Russian turtle tanks made the world laugh, but did not change the situation at the front

They were first noticed at the front in the spring of 2024: in this way, Russian soldiers tried to protect themselves from Ukrainian fpv drones.

However, this scheme did not work, because the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine very quickly learned to destroy enemy equipment even with welded-on protection antennas.

Journalists draw attention to the example of the 108th brigade of the TrO, which was one of the first to guess how it could be done.

So, recently a group of drones of the SkyForce brigade spotted a "turtle" tank along the front line in southern Ukraine and aimed at it at least two of their fpvs. The first drone hit the metal flank of the enemy tank. Not long after, a second drone approached him and made a targeted strike in the same direction. The blows caused a fire that engulfed the entire tank, the journalists say. Share

What is important to understand is that this tactic makes sense, as most of the best anti-tank missiles are known to have "tandem" warheads with two charges. IN

This means that the first charge punches a hole in the tank's armor, while the second charge explodes inside the tank for maximum damage.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine as of July 14, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.14.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 559,090 (+1,320) people,

tanks — 8206 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,811 (+32) units,

artillery systems — 15,262 (+46) units,

RSZV — 1119 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 890 (+1) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12108 (+39),

cruise missiles — 2397 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,538 (+77) units,

special equipment — 2566 (+10)