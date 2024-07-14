The Russian aggressors continue to wage war against the civilian Ukrainian population and attack the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who protect civilians at the front. This time the occupiers started using 3-tonne aerial bombs.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers are dropping 3-ton anti-aircraft missiles on Ukraine, threatening the lives of civilians and armed forces.
- The soldiers of the Russian Federation repeatedly dropped aerial bombs on their own territories due to a malfunction of the guidance systems.
- Russian bombs are causing damage to Russian cities, but civilian Russians are not in a hurry to express their displeasure.
The Russian army is intensifying terror on and off the battlefield
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation began to claim that the Russian occupiers allegedly dropped 3-tonne aerial bombs "at the deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
The Russian pilot cynically stated in the video that "it is difficult to imagine such a target that could not be hit by an aerial bomb of such a nominal mass."
Against this background, one cannot fail to mention that Russian soldiers regularly drop aerial bombs on their own territories.
Even internal Russian documents confirm this fact.
According to preliminary data, this is due to a malfunction of the guidance systems.
Quite often, Russian bombs cause damage to Russian cities
What is important to understand is that one of the first recorded bombs that the Russians dropped on their own city of Belgorod in April 2023 actually exploded.
It created a 65-foot-wide crater, shattering windows and throwing parked cars onto the roofs of buildings.
According to the Russian occupiers, the cause of the explosion was an "accidental release of aviation ammunition" from a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.
It was later revealed to be a FAB-500, a bomb with a payload of 500 kilograms or 1,100 pounds.
It is worth noting that this was not the only such case.
