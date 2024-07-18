AFU retreated from Urozhaine due to its destruction by Russians, military speaker says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU retreated from Urozhaine due to its destruction by Russians, military speaker says

Urozhaine
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The defense forces of Ukraine withdrew from Urozhaine, Donetsk region, because the Russian army destroyed the village almost completely, and the positions of the Ukrainian military were destroyed. In order to preserve personnel, the command decided to leave.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army is destroying Urozhaine and the positions of the Ukrainian military, which is why the armed forces were forced to leave the village in the Donetsk region.
  • The withdrawal from Urozhany was decided to preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian servicemen.
  • The situation in Urozhaine became too critical due to constant shelling by Russian troops, which led to the destruction of the defenders' positions.
  • The Russian army does not take into account losses, destroying Ukrainian settlements. The Ukrainian military maintains control over the situation.
  • Urozhaine was liberated during the summer counteroffensive in 2023 after being under occupation since March 2022.

AFU withdrew from Urozhaine

The spokesman of the OSTG Khortytsia, Nazar Voloshyn, said about it on July 18.

The defence forces withdrew to other positions because the enemy destroyed almost everything in Urozhaine. A decision was made. To preserve the life and health of our servicemen who were defending there.

Nazar Voloshyn

Nazar Voloshyn

OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker

The decision to withdraw from Urozhaine was made because the positions of the Defence Forces, as well as the settlement itself, were destroyed by constant, combined and prolonged shelling by Russian troops, Voloshyn explained.

The settlement itself was almost completely destroyed by enemy shelling. The positions of the Ukrainian defenders were destroyed, and keeping personnel there was a threat to the lives of our soldiers.

According to Voloshyn, the Russian army does not count on losses, destroying Ukrainian cities and towns.

In order to achieve success and some victories in destroyed settlements and villages, the enemy suffers losses every day. They only kill more than one hundred, and the result is a destroyed settlement and around it a pile of corpses of Russian soldiers who will never return to their homes.

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military controls the situation in that direction.

The notification about the Armed Forces' withdrawal from the positions in Urozhany appeared on July 11, but the OSTG Khortytsia denied this information.

Urozhaine village in the Donetsk region: what is known

The vintage refers to the Velyka Novovsilka settlement military administration of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This section of the front is in the south of Donetsk region, bordering the Zaporizhzhia region. At the front is the Vremivska direction.

The settlement has been under occupation since March 2022.

Defense forces liberated the village of Urozhaine during the summer counteroffensive in the south of Donetsk region in 2023. It became known about the dismissal of Urozhaine on August 16.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU withdrew from the Lastochkyne village near Avdiivka, OSTG "Tavria" speaker says
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military withdrew from Sieverne and Stepove near Avdiivka
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military continue defence operation on Dnipro's left bank, AFU speaker says
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?