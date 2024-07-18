The defense forces of Ukraine withdrew from Urozhaine, Donetsk region, because the Russian army destroyed the village almost completely, and the positions of the Ukrainian military were destroyed. In order to preserve personnel, the command decided to leave.

AFU withdrew from Urozhaine

The spokesman of the OSTG Khortytsia, Nazar Voloshyn, said about it on July 18.

The defence forces withdrew to other positions because the enemy destroyed almost everything in Urozhaine. A decision was made. To preserve the life and health of our servicemen who were defending there. Nazar Voloshyn OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker

The decision to withdraw from Urozhaine was made because the positions of the Defence Forces, as well as the settlement itself, were destroyed by constant, combined and prolonged shelling by Russian troops, Voloshyn explained.

The settlement itself was almost completely destroyed by enemy shelling. The positions of the Ukrainian defenders were destroyed, and keeping personnel there was a threat to the lives of our soldiers.

According to Voloshyn, the Russian army does not count on losses, destroying Ukrainian cities and towns.

In order to achieve success and some victories in destroyed settlements and villages, the enemy suffers losses every day. They only kill more than one hundred, and the result is a destroyed settlement and around it a pile of corpses of Russian soldiers who will never return to their homes. Share

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military controls the situation in that direction.

The notification about the Armed Forces' withdrawal from the positions in Urozhany appeared on July 11, but the OSTG Khortytsia denied this information.

Urozhaine village in the Donetsk region: what is known

The vintage refers to the Velyka Novovsilka settlement military administration of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This section of the front is in the south of Donetsk region, bordering the Zaporizhzhia region. At the front is the Vremivska direction.

The settlement has been under occupation since March 2022.