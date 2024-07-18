Ukrainian military continue defence operation on Dnipro's left bank, AFU speaker says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian military continue defence operation on Dnipro's left bank, AFU speaker says

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Kherson region, in particular in the settlement of Krynky.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders suffered losses in the settlement of Krynky, which was destroyed by enemy shelling, but continued to hold the defence at the designated positions.
  • Updated data from Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman of the operational and strategic troop group (OSTG) "Tavria," reveal the current situation at the front and emphasize the activity of the Armed Forces on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River.
  • The Russian army carried out 67 airstrikes against Ukraine on July 17, provoking 144 combat clashes. In response, Ukrainian forces attacked the enemy's equipment and control facilities.

Defence forces continue to carry out combat missions in the Krynok area

The spokesman of the OSTG "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhovii, said on the national newscast.

The situation is not as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it. In this regard, I must say that our key message is as follows — the Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, particularly in the area of the settlement of Krynky.

Dmytro Lykhovii

Dmytro Lykhovii

OSTG "Tavria" spaker

At the same time, Lykhovii confirmed that most of the Armed Forces' main positions were completely destroyed as a result of the enemy's intense combined and long-term fire impact.

The village itself simply turned into a pile of stones, it was completely destroyed by enemy shelling. This is no longer a populated place — it is a place where it is practically impossible to defend, — said the spokesman.

According to Lykhovy, Ukrainian defenders will continue to be in designated positions and bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River, destroying the invaders and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army.

The Russian army carried out 67 airstrikes against Ukraine on July 17

During the past day, 144 combat clashes were recorded.

On July 17, the Russian army carried out 67 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units, including 104 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out 4,605 attacks, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces made two strikes on concentrations of military equipment and manpower of the enemy, hit two control points, an air defence vehicle, four radar and EW stations and two more important enemy objects.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU successfully restored lost positions near Toretsk, analysts say
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: AFU hit Russian S-300 system in occupied Donetsk region
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Watch: AFU hit Russian S-300 system in occupied Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed 28 Russian ships since 2022, Navy speaker says
AFU destroyed 28 Russian ships since 2022, Navy speaker says

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?