Ukrainian military continue defence operation on Dnipro's left bank, AFU speaker says

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Kherson region, in particular in the settlement of Krynky.

The spokesman of the OSTG "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhovii, said on the national newscast.

The situation is not as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it. In this regard, I must say that our key message is as follows — the Defence Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, particularly in the area of the settlement of Krynky. Dmytro Lykhovii OSTG "Tavria" spaker

At the same time, Lykhovii confirmed that most of the Armed Forces' main positions were completely destroyed as a result of the enemy's intense combined and long-term fire impact.

The village itself simply turned into a pile of stones, it was completely destroyed by enemy shelling. This is no longer a populated place — it is a place where it is practically impossible to defend, — said the spokesman. Share

According to Lykhovy, Ukrainian defenders will continue to be in designated positions and bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River, destroying the invaders and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army.

The Russian army carried out 67 airstrikes against Ukraine on July 17

During the past day, 144 combat clashes were recorded.

On July 17, the Russian army carried out 67 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units, including 104 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out 4,605 attacks, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces made two strikes on concentrations of military equipment and manpower of the enemy, hit two control points, an air defence vehicle, four radar and EW stations and two more important enemy objects.