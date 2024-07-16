Watch: AFU hit Russian S-300 system in occupied Donetsk region

Defence forces of Ukraine hit a Russian S-300 air defence system in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region at midnight.
- Currently, information on the consequences of the strike is being clarified, but this is not the first successful joint work of Ukrainian rocketry and other components of the defense forces against the Russian Federation.
- According to intelligence, the strike damaged the enemy's radar station and launchers.
- According to the latest data, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine over the last period roughly amounted to more than 500,000 people, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment.
How the Defense Forces destroyed the enemy S-300 system in the east
According to Syrskyi, more detailed information about the consequences of the strike is currently being clarified. However, this is not the first successful joint work of Ukrainian rocket engineers and representatives of other Defence Forces components on the Russian Federation's critical military objectives. In particular, more than 20 launchers and about 15 radar stations have already been destroyed.
What is known about Russian losses in the war against Ukraine per day
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 561,400 (+1,110) people,
tanks — 8227 (+13) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,862 (+36) units,
artillery systems — 15,368 (+44) units,
MLRS — 1119 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 892 (+0) units,
aircraft — 361 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 12,193 (+45),
cruise missiles — 2398 (+0),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,680 (+57) units,
special equipment — 2577 (+8).
