Watch: AFU hit Russian S-300 system in occupied Donetsk region

Defence forces of Ukraine hit a Russian S-300 air defence system in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region at midnight.

How the Defense Forces destroyed the enemy S-300 system in the east

I express my gratitude to the soldiers for completing the combat mission! At midnight today, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the enemy S-300 system on the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. According to intelligence information, damage to the enemy's radar station and launchers has been confirmed. Colonel GeneralOleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-Chief

According to Syrskyi, more detailed information about the consequences of the strike is currently being clarified. However, this is not the first successful joint work of Ukrainian rocket engineers and representatives of other Defence Forces components on the Russian Federation's critical military objectives. In particular, more than 20 launchers and about 15 radar stations have already been destroyed.

We continue to systematically destroy the potential of Russian air defence, creating favorable conditions for the successful use of strike aircraft, added Ukrainian Army chief. Share

What is known about Russian losses in the war against Ukraine per day

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.24 approximately amounted to: