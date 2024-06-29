SBU special forces hit Russian air defense systems — video

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine continue to successfully perform their work on the battlefield, neutralizing enemy air defense systems.

The SBU hit enemy air defense systems

In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian military destroyed the equipment of the Russian invaders.

You can assess the skill of our soldiers on the video, the SBU said in a statement. Share

Among the used targets:

four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems

three anti-aircraft missile systems "Pantsir-S1"

and one BUK anti-aircraft missile system

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the equipment and personnel of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhye direction destroyed enemy equipment and personnel with the help of FPV drones. They published the results of their work online.

Operators of FPV drones of the 3rd separate regiment of the SSO attack the enemy base. As a result of well-aimed strikes, the Russians lose an armored truck and several units of personnel, the report says. Share

According to the Ukrainian defenders, before that one of the occupiers, having become a victim of Russian propaganda, was afraid of a flock of birds flying over their positions.

Also, Ukrainian defense forces recently destroyed enemy equipment and weapons in the Sumy direction.

The day before, it was reported about the work of the border guards in the Seversky direction. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the manpower of the occupiers.