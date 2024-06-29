Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine continue to successfully perform their work on the battlefield, neutralizing enemy air defense systems.
Points of attention
- The operational activity of special forces on the battlefield testifies to the high level of training and effectiveness of the Ukrainian army in the fight against the Russian Federation.
- The Ukrainian military destroyed the anti-aircraft missile systems and personnel of the Russian army in the Zaporozhye region.
- Ukrainian defenders also delivered precise strikes on enemy posts in the Kharkiv direction, demonstrating the effectiveness of their activities.
The SBU hit enemy air defense systems
In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian military destroyed the equipment of the Russian invaders.
Among the used targets:
four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems
three anti-aircraft missile systems "Pantsir-S1"
and one BUK anti-aircraft missile system
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the equipment and personnel of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhye direction destroyed enemy equipment and personnel with the help of FPV drones. They published the results of their work online.
According to the Ukrainian defenders, before that one of the occupiers, having become a victim of Russian propaganda, was afraid of a flock of birds flying over their positions.
Also, Ukrainian defense forces recently destroyed enemy equipment and weapons in the Sumy direction.
The day before, it was reported about the work of the border guards in the Seversky direction. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the manpower of the occupiers.
Also, DPSU fighters made two precise strikes on enemy dugouts in the Kharkiv direction, destroying the manpower of the occupiers.
