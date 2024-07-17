AFU destroyed 28 Russian ships since 2022, Navy speaker says

The Ukrainian military has already destroyed 28 Russian ships. This list includes the Rostov-on-Don submarine.

How many Russian ships did AFU manage to destroy?

According to the Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the total figure is 28, taking into account the destroyed Rostov-on-Don submarine, which was hit in a dry dock.

But, according to the speaker, the important factor is not only quantitative, but also qualitative.

Among the destroyed ships are three carriers of cruise missiles, a submarine and two new ships, the most recent are "Askold" and "Zyklon", these are actually representatives of all classes, starting from the flagship, which was a missile cruiser, and ending with missile boats, which are intended for the transfer of a small number of landing and patrolling ships such as: "Raptor", "Serna", "Tunets", Pletenchuk listed. Share

Destruction of Russian ships: what is known

On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the DIU Group 13 special unit, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted an operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov", which was only launched in 2022, near the Kerch Strait.

Russia used the ship for attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, at one time on Snake Island.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.

The strike was carried out by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship suffered damage to the stern, right and left sides.

Also, on February 14, Ukrainian naval drones sank the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" near Alupka in Crimea.

On January 31, the R-334 "Ivanovets" missile boat was sunk on Lake Donuzlav, and on December 26, 2023, the large landing ship "Novocherkask" was hit by "Storm Shadow" missiles.

On September 13, 2023, the Rostov-on-Don submarine and the large landing ship "Minsk" were hit as a result of a missile attack on the Severmorzavod.