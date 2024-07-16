AFU successfully restored lost positions near Toretsk, analysts say

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to successfully restore lost positions near Toretsk, Bakhmut district, in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend themselves on the battlefield

According to the American Institute for the Study of War data, the Russian invaders do not stop their assaults on the neighbouring Pokrovsk direction.

Both Russian and Ukrainian troops have recently advanced in the Toretsk direction, as hostilities continued on July 15, the ISW team emphasises. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that Ukrainian defenders recently recaptured some positions in southern New York.

Also, information about the offensive of the Russian army in Toretsk is actively spreading on the network.

Additional footage from July 15 shows that Russian troops have recently made some progress in the eastern area of the North. Also, the occupiers continued their offensive in the Zalizne district (southeast of Toretsk), the report says. Share

According to the data of American analysts, the Russian invaders carried out attacks in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Lozuvatsky and Yasnobrodivka.

It is worth noting that units of the 1st Russian motorised rifle brigade (1st AK "DNR") are fighting on this part of the front.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine as of July 16, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 561,400 (+1,110) people,

tanks — 8227 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,862 (+36) units,

artillery systems — 15,368 (+44) units,

MLRS — 1119 (+0) units,

air defence systems — 892 (+0) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12,193 (+45),

cruise missiles — 2398 (+0),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,680 (+57) units,

special equipment — 2577 (+8).