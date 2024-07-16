General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian soldiers in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 15 to 16 are 1,110 invaders, 13 tanks and 44 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 561,400 (+1,110) people,

tanks — 8227 (+13) units,

armoured personnel vehicles — 15,862 (+36) units,

artillery systems — 15,368 (+44) units,

MLRS — 1119 (+0) units,

air defence systems — 892 (+0) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12,193 (+45),

cruise missiles — 2398 (+0),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,680 (+57) units,

special equipment — 2577 (+8)

What is the situation at the front as of July 15-16

During the past day, 119 combat clashes took place.

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy has struck one missile strike with one missile, 131 air strikes, dropped 135 guided air bombs, used 909 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and populated areas, carried out 4,323 attacks, of which 139 — from reactive salvo systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces inflicted damage on 11 areas of concentration of personnel, a control post, two air defence vehicles, a radar and an EW station of the enemy.

A total of 18 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction, including battles near Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The enemy actively used aviation to support the assault operations.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of attacks was five yesterday. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Luhansk and Terny, Donetsk regions.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven assaults near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six attempts by the enemy to break through the defences in the Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar districts of the Donetsk region.

The enemy launched 14 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts towards New York and the Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 31 assaults in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Progress and Yasnobrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the aggressor, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Karlivka, where the enemy tried to capture our fortifications 17 times.

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor carried out seven unsuccessful assaults near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Makarivka, Donetsk region.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Three unsuccessful assaults by enemy infantry were repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers.