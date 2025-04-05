On the morning of April 5, the Russian Defense Ministry began claiming that their air defenses had allegedly shot down 49 "Ukrainian" unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the aggressor country.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 5 — what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 49 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems:

▪️ 16 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

▪️ 14 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ six UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ six UAVs — over the territory of the Samara region,

▪️ three UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Republic of Mordovia,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Oryol region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Penza region.

In addition, it is indicated that on the night of April 5, Ukrainian soldiers allegedly attacked an industrial enterprise in the Samara region, causing a fire.

This was stated by the Kremlin's protege in the region, Vyacheslav Fedoryshev.

According to preliminary data, the main target was the Promsintez explosives production plant in Chapayevsk, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine last attacked on March 22.

What is important to understand is that Promsintez is one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia and the CIS.