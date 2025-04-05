Ukrainian soldiers hit 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 5, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four command posts, and six artillery systems of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has entered its 1137th day with continuous attacks and missile strikes.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the need for adjustments in reporting enemy losses due to updated intelligence data.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 5, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 922,340 (+1,390) people,

  • tanks — 10,541 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,952 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,730 (+67) units,

  • MLRS — 1350 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1124 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,778 (+105) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42954 (+113) units,

  • special equipment — 3788 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Due to the constant arrival of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some items of the enemy's total losses — OTR UAVs and cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported in the usual mode, — the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

The 1137th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, 145 combat clashes have been recorded.

On April 4, the Russian army launched one missile strike using one missile against the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, as well as 107 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,353 attacks, 105 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,737 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded booking options — what has changed?
Ministry of Economy of Ukraine
Details of the new Cabinet decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The General Staff of the AFU exposed the lies of the Russians
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff responded to Russia's new lie
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroy 51 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?