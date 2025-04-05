Ukrainian soldiers hit 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four command posts, and six artillery systems of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 5, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/05/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 922,340 (+1,390) people,

tanks — 10,541 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,952 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 25,730 (+67) units,

MLRS — 1350 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1124 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,778 (+105) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42954 (+113) units,

special equipment — 3788 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Due to the constant arrival of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some items of the enemy's total losses — OTR UAVs and cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported in the usual mode, — the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes. Share

The 1137th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, 145 combat clashes have been recorded.

On April 4, the Russian army launched one missile strike using one missile against the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, as well as 107 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs.