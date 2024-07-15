In an interview for Online.UA, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, advised future volunteers about service and assessed who exactly is needed at the front.
Points of attention
- Experienced military and medics who can work at their maximum every day are needed in Legion.
- Ratti 'Viking' Burduli emphasises that the war against Russia requires only experienced participants, and this is no place for training.
- The disintegration of Russia into 40 small states is predicted if Ukraine wins the war and the rest of the countries prepare for a global coalition against the "union of evil".
- Training in various fields under the guidance of experts is necessary for those willing to fight to prepare for the multifaceted challenges of resistance in war.
- The world needs to join a coalition to prevent genocide and infliction by a new 'axis of evil' that includes Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.
The war in Ukraine needs experienced military personnel and medics
Ratti "Viking" Burduli advised only experienced people to go to war with Russia.
Burduli is convinced that multifaceted training under the guidance of experts is necessary for those who want to fight.
I am sure that Western people, they have experts in Ukraine who write and teach all this and will change all this. The Americans have already started making anti-drone things. Good ones that will be put on cars. They have already started training their people in trench warfare. Now they understand that if there is a huge war with China, with Russia or the big countries, or in Iran, there will be a war in the trenches. And they in the army do not know this. In general.
Russia will disintegrate into 40 small states
Ratti "Viking" Burduli predicts the victory of Ukraine in the war against Russia and the disintegration of Russia into small states.
In the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russia will continue the genocide in the occupied territories, says Burduli. There is only one way out — to create a global coalition against the "union of evil", which includes Russia, Iran, Korea and China.
Do you think that if they take over Ukraine, there won't be a [concentration] camp for all of us? Of course, it will. Because it is the same evil. The West must understand that as they think about Nazists, it is necessary to think the same way about Russists. Because it's the same mentality. This is a new alliance of evil, as it was in the past. There was Nazi Germany, Italy, Japan. Russia, Iran, [North] Korea, and China nowadays. And we need to make a new coalition because this story revolves around circles.
