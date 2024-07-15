General Staff Latest: 69 skirmishes have occurred since July 15 began
General Staff Latest: 69 skirmishes have occurred since July 15 began

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
At the front, since the beginning of the day on July 15, 69 combat clashes have taken place, most of which Russian troops are attacking in the Pokrovsk direction.

Points of attention

 

  • The Russian occupiers were active in Pokrovsk, Siversk, Kupiansk and other directions, but Ukrainian troops controlled the situation.
  • As of July 15, Russia lost a significant number of people and equipment during hostilities with the Armed Forces, which indicates the ineffectiveness of their actions at the front.
  • There were numerous attempts of enemy attacks on the defensive lines of the Ukrainian troops near various settlements, but the defenders successfully repelled them.

What is the situation at the front?

As noted, only since the beginning of July 15, 69 combat clashes have taken place.

At the same time, the enemy is active in the Siversk and Kupiansk areas.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers tried ten times to storm the defence lines of the Ukrainian army in the districts of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Currently, there are six combat clashes near Vovchansk. Our troops control the situation.

  • In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively advanced on the positions of our units in the Stelmakhivka area twice, and the clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defence.

  • In the Lyman direction, the invading army, supported by aviation, launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka and Terny. Two battles ended without success for the enemy, and one more is ongoing.

  • The enemy is also active in the Siversk direction. Near the settlements of Rozdolivka, Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamianske, the defenders of the Ukrainian land repel two attacks. Four more attempts by the enemy were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

The largest number of clashes took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of bombing and assault aircraft, have already made sixteen attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, and Yasnobrodivka.

What is known about Russian losses?

As of July 15, Russia lost 560,290 people. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

  • tanks — 8214 (+8)

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15826 (+15)

  • artillery systems — 15324 (+62)

  • MLRS — 1119 (0)

  • air defence systems — 892 (+2)

  • planes — 361 (0)

  • helicopters — 326 (0)

  • UAV operational-tactical — 12148 (+41)

  • cruise missiles — 2398 (+2)

  • warships/boats — 28 (0)

  • submarines — 1 (0)

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 20623 (+85)

  • special equipment — 2569 (+3).

