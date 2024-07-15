General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,200 Russian soldiers, 62 artillery stems and eight tanks

From February 24, 2022 to July 15, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 560,290 (+1,200 per day).

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.24:

personnel — 560,290 (+1,200) persons were liquidated

tanks — 8214 (+8)

armoured fighting vehicles — 15826 (+15)

artillery systems — 15324 (+62)

MLRS — 1119 (0)

air defence systems — 892 (+2)

aircraft — 361 (0)

helicopters — 326 (0)

UAV operational-tactical level — 12148 (+41)

cruise missiles — 2398 (+2)

warships/boats — 28 (0)

submarines — 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20623 (+85)

special equipment — 2569 (+3)

Russian turtle tanks made the world laugh but did not change the situation at the front

These tanks were first noticed at the front in the spring of 2024; in this way, Russian soldiers tried to protect themselves from Ukrainian FPV drones.

However, this scheme did not work, because the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine very quickly learned to destroy enemy equipment even with welded-on protection antennas.

Journalists draw attention to the example of the 108th Brigade of Territorial Defence, which was one of the first to guess how it could be done.

So, recently a group of drones of the SkyForce brigade spotted a "turtle" tank along the front line in southern Ukraine and aimed at it at least two of their fpvs. The first drone hit the metal flank of the enemy tank. Not long after, a second drone approached him and made a targeted strike in the same direction. The blows caused a fire that engulfed the entire tank, the journalists say. Share

What is essential to understand is that this tactic makes sense, as most of the best anti-tank missiles have "tandem" warheads with two charges.