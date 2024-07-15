From February 24, 2022 to July 15, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 560,290 (+1,200 per day).
Points of attention
- The ZNSU reported 1,200 Russian soldiers killed and equipment losses, including 62 artillery systems and 8 tanks.
- Ukrainian drones have proven effective in combating the latest technologies introduced by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.
- The tactics of using tandem warheads of anti-tank missiles ensure maximum efficiency in defeating enemy equipment.
- In summary, the determination of Russian technical potential plays a key role in the defense strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front in Ukraine.
What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.24:
personnel — 560,290 (+1,200) persons were liquidated
tanks — 8214 (+8)
armoured fighting vehicles — 15826 (+15)
artillery systems — 15324 (+62)
MLRS — 1119 (0)
air defence systems — 892 (+2)
aircraft — 361 (0)
helicopters — 326 (0)
UAV operational-tactical level — 12148 (+41)
cruise missiles — 2398 (+2)
warships/boats — 28 (0)
submarines — 1 (0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20623 (+85)
special equipment — 2569 (+3)
Russian turtle tanks made the world laugh but did not change the situation at the front
These tanks were first noticed at the front in the spring of 2024; in this way, Russian soldiers tried to protect themselves from Ukrainian FPV drones.
However, this scheme did not work, because the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine very quickly learned to destroy enemy equipment even with welded-on protection antennas.
Journalists draw attention to the example of the 108th Brigade of Territorial Defence, which was one of the first to guess how it could be done.
What is essential to understand is that this tactic makes sense, as most of the best anti-tank missiles have "tandem" warheads with two charges.
This means the first charge punches a hole in the tank's armour while the second charge explodes inside the tank to cause maximum damage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-