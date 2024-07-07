According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost 8 thousand 290 soldiers at the front.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine in the last week

8 thousand 290 personnel were liquidated,

tanks - 75 units,

armored combat vehicles - 121 units,

artillery systems - 404 units,

RSZV - 5 units,

air defense means - 6 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 278,

cruise missiles - 21,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 460 units,

special equipment - 47.

What analysts say about the situation at the front

According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, the occupying army of the Russian Federation managed to advance in 8 districts of Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian military is pushing back the occupiers in Kharkiv region.

The enemy advanced in Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, analysts emphasize. Share

At the same time, the Ukrainian military successfully counter-attacked in the Hlyboki region of Kharkiv region.

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region conducted counterattacks in the Lyptsi and Hlyboky areas, in and near the Vovchansk area, and also near Tychy.

In Luhansk region, according to geolocation data as of July 6, the Russian invaders had a slight advance to the east of Pischany.

According to ISW, during July 5-6, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out offensive attempts in the area of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevsky, Makiivka and Grekivka, as well as west of Kreminnaya in the Terniv and Torsk regions and in the Serebryansky forest region.

In Donetsk region, the invaders continued their attacks northeast of Siversk in the region of Bilogorivka and south of Siversk in the region of Vyimka.

During July 5-6, the Russian occupiers continued their attacks near Kalynyvka, Ivanivskyi, Kleschiivka, and Andriivka.

According to geolocation data as of July 6, Russian forces have recently advanced into southwestern New York.

It is also reported that Russian forces conducted offensive operations west of Donetsk in the area of Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka and southwest of Donetsk in the area of Peremogy, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vugledar and Vodyanyi on July 5 and 6.