The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 549,840 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8155 (+2) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 8,155 (+2) units;

artillery systems — 14,937 (+40) units;

RSZV — 1115 units;

air defense equipment — 879 (+1) units;

aircraft — 360 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 11,862 (+53) units;

cruise missiles — 2352 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,103 (+50) units;

special equipment — 2495 (+16) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

During June, the Armed Forces inflicted record losses on the Russian army

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military analyst from the "Information Resistance" group, during June, the Ukrainian military at the front caused record losses to the criminal army of the Russian Federation, in particular, in barrel artillery and other military equipment.

Kovalenko noted that during June, the Ukrainian military destroyed 59 enemy air defense systems, which is the second highest result since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

This became possible thanks to systematic work on the destruction of S-300/S-400 systems — both in the temporarily occupied Crimea and on the mainland of Ukraine and Russia. As you can see, the effectiveness of the hunt for Russian air defense is quite high, and it continues! Kovalenko explained. Share

He emphasized that during the past month, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost a record number of barrel artillery since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.