The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 40 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 40 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 40 artillery systems
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 549,840 soldiers.

Points of attention

 

  • With the help of systematic work on the destruction of enemy air defense, the Ukrainian military demonstrated high effectiveness in hunting Russian S-300/S-400 systems.
  • During June, the Russian Army lost a record number of barrel artillery since the beginning of the invasion, amounting to 1,415 artillery systems.
  • The destruction of 59 enemy air defense systems in June is the second most effective during the war against Ukraine, according to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8155 (+2) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 8,155 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,937 (+40) units;

  • RSZV — 1115 units;

  • air defense equipment — 879 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 360 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of operational-tactical level — 11,862 (+53) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2352 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,103 (+50) units;

  • special equipment — 2495 (+16) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

During June, the Armed Forces inflicted record losses on the Russian army

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military analyst from the "Information Resistance" group, during June, the Ukrainian military at the front caused record losses to the criminal army of the Russian Federation, in particular, in barrel artillery and other military equipment.

Kovalenko noted that during June, the Ukrainian military destroyed 59 enemy air defense systems, which is the second highest result since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

This became possible thanks to systematic work on the destruction of S-300/S-400 systems — both in the temporarily occupied Crimea and on the mainland of Ukraine and Russia. As you can see, the effectiveness of the hunt for Russian air defense is quite high, and it continues! Kovalenko explained.

He emphasized that during the past month, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost a record number of barrel artillery since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

We are talking about 1,415 artillery systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU posts map with record-breaking strikes range on Russia
AFU StratCom
AFU strikes against Russia with a record range
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army failed landing operation to seize the Odesa region in 2022, Ukrainian Navy chief says
Russian Army ships
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military repelled two of four Russian attacks in Kharkiv region, AFU spokesman says
MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?