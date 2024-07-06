AFU posts map with record-breaking strikes range on Russia

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a map of record (TOP-10 by range) hits to military facilities in Russia over the past six months.
With the use of Ukrainian weapons, dozens of deep strikes are systematically carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, the use of firearms by Western manufacturers will not violate any additional imaginary "red lines".
The damage map shows that the distance to the targets in the Russian Federation is more than 800 kilometres. The farthest point of "arrival" is in Orsk, that is, 1,800 kilometres.
DIU hit the Tambov powder factory with drones
The DIU affected the Tambov gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, Tambov region. Online.UA reported it, referring to its own sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).
According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, the attack was carried out with the help of kamikaze drones, one of which successfully hit an object of the enemy's military-industrial complex. The consequences of the hit, the degree of damage and information about the losses of the enemy are currently being clarified.
At the same time, the official authorities of the aggressor state denied the fact that the gunpowder plant was damaged.
The "governor" of the Tambov region, Maksym Yehorov, noted that "both UAVs were destroyed. There are no casualties or damage. The situation is under control."
Despite this, local residents publish videos on the network that clearly show the impact of one of the kamikaze drones, followed by detonation and a fire on the object's territory.
Of course, there was no hit. And the Tambov gunpowder factory was not there in this case either, DIU interlocutor commented on the operation.
