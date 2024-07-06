AFU posts map with record-breaking strikes range on Russia

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a map of record (TOP-10 by range) hits to military facilities in Russia over the past six months.

AFU published a map of the record-breaking range of strikes on Russia

With the use of Ukrainian weapons, dozens of deep strikes are systematically carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, the use of firearms by Western manufacturers will not violate any additional imaginary "red lines".

Gradually increasing the capabilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are constantly increasing the range and effectiveness of strikes. Permission to use Western weapons systems will expand Ukraine's defense capabilities and speed up the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the report says.

The damage map shows that the distance to the targets in the Russian Federation is more than 800 kilometres. The farthest point of "arrival" is in Orsk, that is, 1,800 kilometres.

The place of launch and the distance to the objects are conditionally indicated. The Armed Forces StratCom also cannot claim that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are behind each of the strikes, and not partisans or Russians dissatisfied with their government, the report notes.

DIU hit the Tambov powder factory with drones

The DIU affected the Tambov gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, Tambov region. Online.UA reported it, referring to its own sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, the attack was carried out with the help of kamikaze drones, one of which successfully hit an object of the enemy's military-industrial complex. The consequences of the hit, the degree of damage and information about the losses of the enemy are currently being clarified.

At the same time, the official authorities of the aggressor state denied the fact that the gunpowder plant was damaged.

The "governor" of the Tambov region, Maksym Yehorov, noted that "both UAVs were destroyed. There are no casualties or damage. The situation is under control."

Despite this, local residents publish videos on the network that clearly show the impact of one of the kamikaze drones, followed by detonation and a fire on the object's territory.

If two drones were shot down, why did a flight still happen there? It definitely does not look like a downed drone. Is the government lying again?, one of the eyewitnesses of the damage asks rhetorically on social networks. Share