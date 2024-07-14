According to the information of the General Staff, on Sunday, July 14, as of 16:00, the situation on the front remains the most tense in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Intense battles were reported near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, with Ukrainian military engaging units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation multiple times.
- Terrorist activities in Kharkiv region included attacks and shelling of Ukrainian villages and cities, with enemy forces operating actively near the city of Krynka in the Kherson region.
- Ongoing attacks and shelling in various districts, such as Liptsi, Vovchansky Khutori, Shebekino, Staritsa, Hlyboky, and others, have been noted.
- The report highlighted multiple enemy assaults and attacks in different directions, including unsuccessful attempts near Vovchansk, Hlyboky, Grekivka, Makiivka, Spirnyi, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, and more.
- Despite repelling enemy assaults, the situation on the front lines remains tense and without significant changes, with constant intensity of attacks and shelling.
What is happening on the eastern front
It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 66 times.
In the Kharkiv region, 3 enemy attacks were recorded near Vovchansk and Hlyboky.
Instead, terrorists actively continue to attack Ukrainian villages and cities with KABs from Russian territory.
In particular, four airstrikes were carried out from the Belgorod side in the Liptsi district, four air bombs exploded near Vovchansky Khutori, and Vovchansk was hit by two airstrikes by six anti-aircraft missiles from the direction of Shebekino.
In addition, the enemy bombarded Staritsa and Hlyboke, and hit Veterinarny with unguided air missiles from helicopters.
In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers made three unsuccessful attempts to attack in the areas of Pischany and Stelmakhivka.
In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the enemy tried 4 times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Grekivka and Makiivka.
In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers tried to attack 6 times near Spirnyi and Rozdolivka. There are still 2 battles going on.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the criminal army carried out 5 attacks near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, Ivanovsky and Andriivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 24 since the beginning of the day.
The enemy carried out 19 attacks near Novooleksandrivka and Progress. Battles also took place near Vozdvizhenka, Yasnobrodivka and Novoselivka Persha.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, our soldiers neutralized two attacks near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka.
The enemy also attacked twice near Kostyantynivka and Vodyanyi.
What is the situation in the south?
It is noted that on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian aggressor is trying to continue active actions near Krynyk.
Here, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers repelled two enemy assaults. The invaders dropped four aerial bombs on the Lviv district.
In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed significantly.
