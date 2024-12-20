"Uspenivka bag". The "Khortytsia" denied the fake about the encirclement of the AFU fighters

The Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops officially denied information from the Deep State monitoring project about the presence of Ukrainian soldiers in the encirclement near the settlements of Uspenivka and Trudove in the Donetsk region.

"Khortytsia" told what really happened

It is reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, made a timely decision to withdraw Ukrainian defenders from the relevant area in order to avoid encirclement.

The military units, which for a long time fought heavy defensive battles with superior enemy forces, carried out the necessary maneuvers to avoid encirclement and continue to carry out operational tasks on the Kurakhove-Konstantinople line, the statement said.

The Khortytsia Military District draws attention to the fact that the dissemination of unverified and unreliable information harms the performance of tasks by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, such fakes are actively spread by Russian propagandists, which is fully consistent with the enemy's narratives.

Use trusted sources of information, practice information hygiene, and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Photo: screenshot

How are events developing at the front on December 19-20?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the front remains difficult. Thus, over the past 24 hours, there have been 191 combat clashes between the Russian army and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On December 19, the enemy launched three missile strikes using 4 missiles, as well as 65 airstrikes, dropping 112 rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements.

Moreover, the invaders carried out about five thousand attacks, including 162 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 2,234 attack drones in the attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Tsupivka, Mali Prokhody, Vesele, Udy, Lozova, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiya, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, Serebryanskyi lis, Vyrolyubivka, Kramatorsk, Serebryanka, Siversk, Rezynivka, Fedorivka, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Vodyanske, Novosilka, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove.

It is also indicated that on December 19, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces at firing positions, two control points and two other important enemy targets.