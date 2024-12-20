Must make a decision. US urges Ukraine to make final choice

According to State Department Head Anthony Blinken, Ukraine must choose a course of action in the war right now: continue the fight or begin negotiations with Russia.
Points of attention
Blinken calls on Ukraine to make a choice
According to the American diplomat, Joe Biden's team is currently actively working to ensure that Ukraine is in a favorable position to conclude a "maximum strong agreement" next year.
Anthony Blinken emphasized that for this purpose it is extremely important to strengthen the military positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing them with finances, ammunition, and support.
We need to increase pressure on Russia
According to the head of the State Department, it is extremely important to continue to exert maximum pressure on the aggressor country.
The diplomat believes that Ukraine's long-term success depends on guarantees of a ceasefire on fair terms.
Anthony Blinken emphasized that these guarantees should eliminate the possibility of a new attack by Russia in the future.
The Head of the State Department noted that Ukraine has already proven its strength as an independent state, which has not been erased from the world map, despite all the attempts of dictator Putin.
