Must make a decision. US urges Ukraine to make final choice

According to State Department Head Anthony Blinken, Ukraine must choose a course of action in the war right now: continue the fight or begin negotiations with Russia.

Blinken calls on Ukraine to make a choice

Ukraine must make fundamental decisions about whether to continue fighting or seek ways to negotiate and try to reach a ceasefire. The fundamental question is whether Russia is willing to do so, and to do so in good faith. Anthony Blinken Head of the US Department of State

According to the American diplomat, Joe Biden's team is currently actively working to ensure that Ukraine is in a favorable position to conclude a "maximum strong agreement" next year.

Anthony Blinken emphasized that for this purpose it is extremely important to strengthen the military positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing them with finances, ammunition, and support.

We need to increase pressure on Russia

According to the head of the State Department, it is extremely important to continue to exert maximum pressure on the aggressor country.

Everything Russia is trying to do takes longer, costs more, and is harder to do. And of course, the casualties on the battlefield are enormous. Putin continues to throw these young men (Russian servicemen — ed.) into the meat grinder that he himself created. Anthony Blinken Head of the US Department of State

The diplomat believes that Ukraine's long-term success depends on guarantees of a ceasefire on fair terms.

Anthony Blinken emphasized that these guarantees should eliminate the possibility of a new attack by Russia in the future.

If we get this, Ukraine is on the path to success, he added.

The Head of the State Department noted that Ukraine has already proven its strength as an independent state, which has not been erased from the world map, despite all the attempts of dictator Putin.