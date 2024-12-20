German politician Sarah Wagenknecht, often called "Putin's girlfriend," unexpectedly publicly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wagenknecht confessed how she really feels about Putin

The German politician made it clear that she does not support the war of aggression that Russia has launched against Ukraine.

Moreover, she emphasized that she considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a criminal.

I condemn this war… I consider politicians who start wars — and this also applies to Vladimir Putin — criminals. Sarah Wagenknecht Head of the far-left Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht

Despite this, the German politician defended her decision to leave the Bundestag with her political force when Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke there in June.

As Wagenknecht claims, there was no chance for debate then.

She complained that only a "standing ovation" was planned for Zelensky, who the day before had given the order to attack Russian nuclear forces with drones.

The politician cynically stated that it was "very irresponsible."

What is known about Wagenknecht's "peace plan" for Ukraine?

It recently became known that a German politician proposed a pro-Russian "peace plan" for Ukraine.

Sarah Wagenknecht put forward the idea of offering the Russian dictator the following plan of action: The West would stop supplying weapons to Ukraine if the Russian leader "agrees to an immediate ceasefire on the current front line."

After that, according to the politician, negotiations should begin regarding the territories occupied by Russia.

And then you have to negotiate about what is happening in the areas where the Russians are now,” she added. Share

According to Wagenknecht, she believes it is the right decision to "ask the people in Donbas and Crimea which country they want to belong to in a referendum under UN supervision."