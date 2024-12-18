How many months of aid from Biden will Ukraine last for — State Department forecast
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How many months of aid from Biden will Ukraine last for — State Department forecast

US Department of State
Biden
Читати українською

The team of current American leader Joe Biden is convinced that Ukraine will have enough military assistance to deter Russian aggression by the end of 2025.

Points of attention

  • The White House plans to transfer a significant amount of weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
  • The current administration has calculated that the equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be enough for the next 12 months.
  • Find out what Biden's new plan for Ukraine aid includes.

Biden is believed to have secured Ukraine for the entire next year

This was announced by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Journalists asked him how long Ukrainians would be able to resist Russia with the resources provided by the current administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to him, the White House has already conducted calculations and concluded that the equipment and weapons that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to conduct combat operations will definitely be enough for the next 12 months.

In addition, Matthew Miller urged journalists to contact the US Department of Defense for specifics on the percentage of military assistance already provided and what remains to be transferred.

Biden's new plan for Ukraine — the latest details

It recently became known that the current head of the White House decided to go all-in and make a "historic attempt" to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in the last weeks of his term in office.

The Department of Defense is making a historic attempt to transfer a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine over the next five weeks, representatives of Joe Biden's team said.

The White House emphasizes that between now and mid-January, it intends to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critically important capabilities to Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that the Pentagon's coordination on the issue of weapons supplies is headed by Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 80,000 US troops are deployed. Biden threatened Putin
The White House
The USA is ready for war with the Russian Federation if necessary
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden is preparing a tough sanctions blow against Russia
The USA wants to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A historic attempt. What is known about Biden's new plan for Ukraine?
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?