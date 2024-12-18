The team of current American leader Joe Biden is convinced that Ukraine will have enough military assistance to deter Russian aggression by the end of 2025.

Biden is believed to have secured Ukraine for the entire next year

This was announced by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Journalists asked him how long Ukrainians would be able to resist Russia with the resources provided by the current administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to him, the White House has already conducted calculations and concluded that the equipment and weapons that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to conduct combat operations will definitely be enough for the next 12 months.

In addition, Matthew Miller urged journalists to contact the US Department of Defense for specifics on the percentage of military assistance already provided and what remains to be transferred.

Biden's new plan for Ukraine — the latest details

It recently became known that the current head of the White House decided to go all-in and make a "historic attempt" to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in the last weeks of his term in office.

The Department of Defense is making a historic attempt to transfer a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine over the next five weeks, representatives of Joe Biden's team said.

The White House emphasizes that between now and mid-January, it intends to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critically important capabilities to Ukraine.