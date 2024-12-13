A historic attempt. What is known about Biden's new plan for Ukraine?
A historic attempt. What is known about Biden's new plan for Ukraine?

Biden
Source:  CNN

American leader Joe Biden and his team decided to take a risk and make a "historic attempt" to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in the last weeks of his stay in the White House.

Points of attention

  • Biden decided to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.
  • The new aid package includes hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, missiles, armored vehicles, and other important capabilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Tensions still remain between Ukraine and the United States due to mutual claims.

Biden decided to take a risk for Ukraine

The Department of Defense is making a historic attempt to transfer a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine over the next five weeks, the White House said.

The Joe Biden administration claims that between now and mid-January it intends to transfer hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critically important capabilities to Ukraine.

According to the latest data, the Pentagon's coordination on the issue of weapons supplies is headed by Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

By the way, on December 13, Joe Biden agreed to a new aid package for Ukraine. This was officially confirmed during a briefing by Biden's national security communications advisor John Kirby.

Today, the President approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine. It will provide them with additional air defenses, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles.

John Kirby

John Kirby

Advisor to the President of the United States

The US has claims against Ukraine

According to one insider, as of today, Ukraine's key problem is not weapons stocks, but manpower.

Joe Biden is still calling on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to "solve personnel problems."

"Currently, Ukraine is not mobilizing or training enough soldiers to man its forward units," said a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In addition, it is emphasized that the States are ready to organize training for new recruits.

The Ukrainian government claims that the problem is not the number of soldiers, but that the West is not providing all the weapons it promises.

