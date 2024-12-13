Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace

On December 13, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the aggressor country Russia had carried out one of the most large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Putin has once again demonstrated his intentions

According to the Ukrainian leader, on the night and morning of December 13, the Russian army launched at least 93 missiles, including a North Korean one.

The air defense forces managed to destroy 81 missiles, of which 11 cruise missiles were shot down by F-16s.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers used almost 200 attack drones this time.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that this was one of the most large-scale attacks on our energy sector.

This is Putin's "peaceful" plan — to destroy everything. This is how he wants "negotiations" — terrorizing millions of people. And he is not limited either in range or in purchasing the necessary components for the production of missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in impunity. A strong reaction from the world is needed: a massive strike — a massive reaction. This is the only way to stop terror. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

How the world can help Ukraine

According to Zelensky, when Kyiv's allies are afraid to react or become accustomed to terror, the Russian dictator always sees this as permission to continue.

We need “patriots” to shoot down these missiles and prove that terror will not achieve its goal. We need to strengthen sanctions against Russia for the war in order to really influence Russian missile production. Putin’s chatter will not stop — we need force that will lead to peace, the President of Ukraine reminded the international community. Share

As the head of state noted, we are talking about a force that will not be afraid of its ability to stop evil.