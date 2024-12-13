Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace

On December 13, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the aggressor country Russia had carried out one of the most large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.
Points of attention
- Russia is once again massively attacking Ukraine's energy sector with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones.
- The world community must react immediately to stop Putin.
- Zelensky calls on allies to give Ukraine as many air defense systems as possible.
Putin has once again demonstrated his intentions
According to the Ukrainian leader, on the night and morning of December 13, the Russian army launched at least 93 missiles, including a North Korean one.
The air defense forces managed to destroy 81 missiles, of which 11 cruise missiles were shot down by F-16s.
In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers used almost 200 attack drones this time.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that this was one of the most large-scale attacks on our energy sector.
How the world can help Ukraine
According to Zelensky, when Kyiv's allies are afraid to react or become accustomed to terror, the Russian dictator always sees this as permission to continue.
As the head of state noted, we are talking about a force that will not be afraid of its ability to stop evil.
