Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace
Читати українською

On December 13, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the aggressor country Russia had carried out one of the most large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Points of attention

  • Russia is once again massively attacking Ukraine's energy sector with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones.
  • The world community must react immediately to stop Putin.
  • Zelensky calls on allies to give Ukraine as many air defense systems as possible.

Putin has once again demonstrated his intentions

According to the Ukrainian leader, on the night and morning of December 13, the Russian army launched at least 93 missiles, including a North Korean one.

The air defense forces managed to destroy 81 missiles, of which 11 cruise missiles were shot down by F-16s.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers used almost 200 attack drones this time.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that this was one of the most large-scale attacks on our energy sector.

This is Putin's "peaceful" plan — to destroy everything. This is how he wants "negotiations" — terrorizing millions of people. And he is not limited either in range or in purchasing the necessary components for the production of missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in impunity. A strong reaction from the world is needed: a massive strike — a massive reaction. This is the only way to stop terror.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

How the world can help Ukraine

According to Zelensky, when Kyiv's allies are afraid to react or become accustomed to terror, the Russian dictator always sees this as permission to continue.

We need “patriots” to shoot down these missiles and prove that terror will not achieve its goal. We need to strengthen sanctions against Russia for the war in order to really influence Russian missile production. Putin’s chatter will not stop — we need force that will lead to peace, the President of Ukraine reminded the international community.

As the head of state noted, we are talking about a force that will not be afraid of its ability to stop evil.

The world can stop this madness, and to do that, first of all, we need to stop the madness in Moscow, which has been giving orders for terror for 20+ years. Strength is needed. Ukraine is grateful to everyone who helps.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The meeting between Zelensky and Trump — new unexpected details have appeared
What Zelensky, Trump and Macron talked about
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. What Trump decided
Trump shared his vision of a future "truce" with Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Land Forces of the AFU announced a large-scale transformation
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Transformation of the Land Forces of Ukraine - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?