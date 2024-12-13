The Land Forces of the AFU announced a large-scale transformation
The Land Forces of the AFU announced a large-scale transformation

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Transformation of the Land Forces of Ukraine - what is known
The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced that they have planned radical changes in recruiting and military training. In addition, it will involve the introduction of the latest technologies and combat management, digitalization of processes, and transformation of management, logistics, and social support of the military.

Points of attention

  • The new strategy states that the Land Forces will reform training programs and centers using modern technologies.
  • Changes in recruiting will begin with a transparent model and improved social support for military personnel.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already supported this idea.

Transformation of the Land Forces of Ukraine — what is known

Commander Mykhailo Drapatiy announced the large-scale changes during the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's headquarters on December 12.

According to him, people, technology, and transparent management will be the priority.

In addition, it is emphasized that this transformation will cover recruiting and military training, the latest technologies and combat management, digitalization of processes in the military, and transformation of management, logistics, and social support for the military.

The ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must become high-tech, flexible and adaptive. Elite! People, technology and transparent management are our focus.

Mykhailo Drapaty

Mykhailo Drapaty

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/UALandForces

According to Drapaty, this initiative has already been supported by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, so the process of its implementation will begin soon.

What specific changes are we talking about?

  1. Military training: The focus will be on reforming training programs and centers, as well as using state-of-the-art simulators and other cutting-edge technologies in training.

  2. Recruitment and social support: the plan is to introduce a transparent recruitment model with zero tolerance for corruption. A change in the approach to social support for military personnel is also planned.

  3. Technology: the Ukrainian infantryman must have a technological advantage over the enemy on the battlefield.

  4. Optimization of management processes: as Drapatiy noted, "maneuverability and efficiency" in the administrative apparatus are important here, the basis for this will be organizational changes and digitalization.

The first areas to experience management changes will be logistics and military training. After all, they are crucial for the combat capability of the Ukrainian army, the commander emphasized.

