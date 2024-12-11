The current US leader Joe Biden's team is currently actively discussing new and much tougher sanctions against Russian oil exports.

The USA wants to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation

According to insiders, the White House may introduce tougher sanctions against Russia's lucrative oil trade.

The main goal of the Joe Biden administration is to weaken the war machine of the dictator Putin even before the return of Donald Trump to the post of president of the United States.

What is important to understand is that the details of possible new sanctions are still being worked out, however, official Washington is currently considering restrictions that may affect some types of Russian oil exports.

According to anonymous sources, the current US leader hesitated to make this decision for a long time due to fears that it could provoke a jump in energy prices, especially in the run-up to last month's presidential election.

But with oil prices plunging amid a global glut and fears growing that Trump may try to force Ukraine into a quick deal with Russia to end the nearly three-year war, the Biden administration is now open to more radical action. Share

Why Biden is preparing to take risks

According to journalists, the current US president is more willing to take risks in confrontation with Russia, since he will soon leave the White House.

It is important to understand that previous efforts aimed at limiting Russia's energy revenues have produced mixed results.

Analysts note that average gasoline prices in the US have reached their lowest level since mid-2021.

In the final weeks of his tenure, Joe Biden's team decided to increase military and financial support for Ukraine amid doubts about Trump's commitment to further US support.

Insiders say the White House is also currently considering new sanctions targeting the tanker fleet that Russia uses to transport its oil.