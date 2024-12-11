Biden is preparing a tough sanctions blow against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Biden is preparing a tough sanctions blow against Russia

The USA wants to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The current US leader Joe Biden's team is currently actively discussing new and much tougher sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Points of attention

  • This move is intended to prevent possible agreements between Trump and Russia that could harm Ukraine.
  • Biden is preparing to take risks in a confrontation with Russia as his term ends.
  • Increased economic pressure on Russia could have negative consequences for gasoline and energy prices in the United States.

The USA wants to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation

According to insiders, the White House may introduce tougher sanctions against Russia's lucrative oil trade.

The main goal of the Joe Biden administration is to weaken the war machine of the dictator Putin even before the return of Donald Trump to the post of president of the United States.

What is important to understand is that the details of possible new sanctions are still being worked out, however, official Washington is currently considering restrictions that may affect some types of Russian oil exports.

According to anonymous sources, the current US leader hesitated to make this decision for a long time due to fears that it could provoke a jump in energy prices, especially in the run-up to last month's presidential election.

But with oil prices plunging amid a global glut and fears growing that Trump may try to force Ukraine into a quick deal with Russia to end the nearly three-year war, the Biden administration is now open to more radical action.

Why Biden is preparing to take risks

According to journalists, the current US president is more willing to take risks in confrontation with Russia, since he will soon leave the White House.

It is important to understand that previous efforts aimed at limiting Russia's energy revenues have produced mixed results.

Analysts note that average gasoline prices in the US have reached their lowest level since mid-2021.

In the final weeks of his tenure, Joe Biden's team decided to increase military and financial support for Ukraine amid doubts about Trump's commitment to further US support.

Insiders say the White House is also currently considering new sanctions targeting the tanker fleet that Russia uses to transport its oil.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the US, Biden's "express plan" for Ukraine was described
What did Biden have in mind
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 80,000 US troops are deployed. Biden threatened Putin
The White House
The USA is ready for war with the Russian Federation if necessary
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky will soon call Biden — for what purpose
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky will soon call Biden — for what purpose

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?