President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to have a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden in the near future. In particular, the topic of conversation will be the issue of Ukraine's invitation to NATO.
- President Zelenskyy plans to hold a telephone conversation with President Biden to discuss Ukraine's invitation to NATO.
- The initiative to deploy foreign troops in Ukraine before NATO membership requires a clear understanding of the terms of the country's accession to the EU and NATO.
- The White House has developed a strategy to support Ukraine's military position, including the provision of weapons, military equipment and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
- American officials promised to provide Ukraine with additional artillery shells, missiles and armored vehicles by mid-January.
- The meeting of the national security adviser of the USA with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine shows the support and deepening of cooperation between the states.
Zelenskyy wants to discuss the invitation to NATO with Biden
During a conversation with journalists, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that it is currently impossible to discuss this issue with the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, as he is not yet the head of the White House and does not have the appropriate legal powers.
The President of Ukraine also mentioned the French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to station foreign troops in Ukraine until NATO membership. However, according to Zelenskyi, this is possible only with a clear understanding of the terms of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.
What the US secretly promised Ukraine
According to journalists, the White House has already developed a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position.
The mass media claim that it is primarily about the "avalanche-like" provision of weapons and military equipment, as well as new large-scale sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
On December 5, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held new secret talks with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
According to insiders, they lasted more than an hour.
During this meeting, Sullivan promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January.
