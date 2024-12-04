NATO plans to discuss inviting Ukraine to the bloc, but there is a "but"
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO plans to discuss inviting Ukraine to the bloc, but there is a "but"

NATO wants to hear Trump's opinion on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

Alliance members intend to discuss inviting Ukraine to NATO, but this will happen only when Donald Trump is officially back in the White House.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has a powerful army, which will become an important part of NATO in the future.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained what format of membership in the Alliance he is ready to consider.

NATO wants to hear Trump's opinion on Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braje, made a statement on this occasion.

She made it clear that this is a moment that is talked about or kept silent in the Alliance, but "this is reality."

The diplomat once again drew attention to the fact that Ukraine will definitely be a member of NATO.

The question is under what conditions, when, and obviously this is where the Alliance should come together. All NATO members are now waiting for the new US administration to begin work. This is one aspect that is talked about or not talked about, but it is a reality.

Baiba Braze

Baiba Braze

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia

According to the diplomat, who is also a former high-ranking official of the Alliance, the powerful and experienced Ukrainian army will become an important part of NATO in the future.

Despite this, Brahe does not hide that "some countries do not feel comfortable inviting a state at war to join NATO."

What is known about Zelensky's new statement on joining NATO

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that a cease-fire agreement with Russia could be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine were under NATO protection.

In his opinion, this will give an opportunity to negotiate the return of the rest of the territory later "by diplomatic means".

At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that the invitation to NATO should include all internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

If we want to stop the heated phase of the war, we need to bring under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. We need to do this quickly. And then Ukraine can return the temporarily occupied territories through diplomatic means.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's entry into NATO. Another country opposed
Luxembourg does not support Ukraine's membership in NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense for Ukraine. What NATO members decided
NATO will transfer all the air defense systems it can
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's entry into NATO. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out an important nuance
Ukraine is not going to force its accession to NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?