NATO plans to discuss inviting Ukraine to the bloc, but there is a "but"

Alliance members intend to discuss inviting Ukraine to NATO, but this will happen only when Donald Trump is officially back in the White House.

NATO wants to hear Trump's opinion on Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braje, made a statement on this occasion.

She made it clear that this is a moment that is talked about or kept silent in the Alliance, but "this is reality."

The diplomat once again drew attention to the fact that Ukraine will definitely be a member of NATO.

The question is under what conditions, when, and obviously this is where the Alliance should come together. All NATO members are now waiting for the new US administration to begin work. This is one aspect that is talked about or not talked about, but it is a reality. Baiba Braze Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia

According to the diplomat, who is also a former high-ranking official of the Alliance, the powerful and experienced Ukrainian army will become an important part of NATO in the future.

Despite this, Brahe does not hide that "some countries do not feel comfortable inviting a state at war to join NATO."

What is known about Zelensky's new statement on joining NATO

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that a cease-fire agreement with Russia could be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine were under NATO protection.

In his opinion, this will give an opportunity to negotiate the return of the rest of the territory later "by diplomatic means".

At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that the invitation to NATO should include all internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.