Ukraine's entry into NATO. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out an important nuance

According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiga, Ukraine does not insist on joining NATO during the war, but it remains a strategic goal for Kyiv.
Ukraine is not going to force its accession to NATO
Journalists asked the head of Ukrainian diplomacy what membership format President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is currently considering and how he feels about the application of Article 5.
Andrii Sybiga emphasized that, as of today, the dialogue about this is still ongoing.
According to him, during the war, the agreement on the membership format does not seem realistic.
The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that Kyiv's principled position on membership remains unchanged.
Another country opposed Ukraine's entry into the Alliance
This statement was made by the head of Luxembourg diplomacy, Xavier Bettel, during a meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of NATO member countries.
The diplomat made it clear that he does not support the idea of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, explaining his position by the risk of immediate new conflicts.
In addition, he emphasized that he does not support the idea of the introduction of Alliance troops into Ukraine.
Despite this, the head of Luxembourg diplomacy expressed his support for Ukraine's prospects of becoming a member of the European Union.
