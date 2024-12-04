Ukraine's entry into NATO. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out an important nuance
Ukraine is not going to force its accession to NATO
According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiga, Ukraine does not insist on joining NATO during the war, but it remains a strategic goal for Kyiv.

Journalists asked the head of Ukrainian diplomacy what membership format President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is currently considering and how he feels about the application of Article 5.

Andrii Sybiga emphasized that, as of today, the dialogue about this is still ongoing.

The appropriate time must come for this, the diplomat explained.

According to him, during the war, the agreement on the membership format does not seem realistic.

We are a country subject to Russian aggression, and it is really difficult to talk about the possibility of a country becoming a member of NATO when military operations are being conducted on its territory — this is the position of some NATO members who believe that this could lead to their direct involvement in the war. And Ukraine does not want this.

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that Kyiv's principled position on membership remains unchanged.

We are talking about our membership in NATO. The strategic goal is to join NATO, Andrii Sybiga emphasized.

Another country opposed Ukraine's entry into the Alliance

This statement was made by the head of Luxembourg diplomacy, Xavier Bettel, during a meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of NATO member countries.

The diplomat made it clear that he does not support the idea of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, explaining his position by the risk of immediate new conflicts.

I believe that NATO membership will bring tensions again, added Xavier Bettel.

In addition, he emphasized that he does not support the idea of the introduction of Alliance troops into Ukraine.

Despite this, the head of Luxembourg diplomacy expressed his support for Ukraine's prospects of becoming a member of the European Union.

