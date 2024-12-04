Air defense for Ukraine. What NATO members decided

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that Ukraine's request for the supply of a significant number of air defense systems for the protection of nuclear and other critical infrastructure was positively received by the members of the Alliance.
Points of attention
- NATO members responded positively to Ukraine's request for the supply of air defense systems.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that it will not be easy to implement this task.
- During the meeting with Trump, the NATO Secretary General discussed the threats associated with Russia's supply of missile technologies to North Korea and Iran.
NATO will transfer all the air defense systems it can
According to the Secretary General, this was the main issue during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on December 3.
Mark Rutte does not hide that this is a really difficult task, since the systems available in the Alliance countries are distributed and perform certain tasks.
Until Mark Rutte did not tell how many new systems and what types can be provided to Ukraine.
Despite this, he assured that an agreement was reached on maximum joint efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
What is known about the talks between Trump and Rutte
According to the Secretary General of NATO, during the meeting on November 23, he told his counterpart about the threats related to Russia's supply of missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran.
NATO Secretary General also warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping "may think about something else in the future if there is no good agreement (for Ukraine)."
In this way, Mark Rutte made it clear to Donald Trump that China is ready to invade Taiwan, but this will happen only if Ukraine falls.
