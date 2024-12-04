Air defense for Ukraine. What NATO members decided

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that Ukraine's request for the supply of a significant number of air defense systems for the protection of nuclear and other critical infrastructure was positively received by the members of the Alliance.

NATO will transfer all the air defense systems it can

According to the Secretary General, this was the main issue during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on December 3.

We discussed what to do for Ukraine to get (additional systems) air defense to protect its critical infrastructure. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

Mark Rutte does not hide that this is a really difficult task, since the systems available in the Alliance countries are distributed and perform certain tasks.

As you know, there is no surplus of air defense systems in the world. But at the meeting on December 3, there was a clear agreement at the table that the partners would support Ukraine. All those systems that can be provided to Ukraine will be provided, said the Secretary General of the Alliance. Share

Until Mark Rutte did not tell how many new systems and what types can be provided to Ukraine.

Despite this, he assured that an agreement was reached on maximum joint efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

We are doing our best to ensure that all the air defense systems that can be transferred are transferred to Ukraine. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

What is known about the talks between Trump and Rutte

According to the Secretary General of NATO, during the meeting on November 23, he told his counterpart about the threats related to Russia's supply of missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran.

Iran receives money from Russia in exchange for, for example, missiles, as well as drone technology. And this money is used to support Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as to manage the conflict outside the region, Rutte said. Share

NATO Secretary General also warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping "may think about something else in the future if there is no good agreement (for Ukraine)."