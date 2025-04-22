Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of April 22, 2025, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 54 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. At 08:00, the aggressor country launched a new wave of attacks.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 22 — what is known

A new Russian air attack began at 9:00 PM on April 21 from the launch areas: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 38 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country. Share

16 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Odessa and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.

What is important to understand is that at 08:00 a.m. a new wave of Russian attacks began. Groups of strike UAVs are entering from the north through the Sumy region.