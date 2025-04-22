Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 22 - what is known
During the night of April 22, 2025, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 54 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. At 08:00, the aggressor country launched a new wave of attacks.

Points of attention

  • The Odessa and Kyiv regions were targeted by the Russian air attack, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant and responding to air alerts promptly.
  • The brave defenders of the Ukrainian sky call for unity and determination in holding the sky to achieve victory against aggressors.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 22 — what is known

A new Russian air attack began at 9:00 PM on April 21 from the launch areas: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 38 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

16 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Odessa and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.

What is important to understand is that at 08:00 a.m. a new wave of Russian attacks began. Groups of strike UAVs are entering from the north through the Sumy region.

Respond to the air alert! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2025

