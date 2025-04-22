The AFU immediately struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The AFU immediately struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2025
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and six artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers launched multiple air strikes, used guided aerial bombs, and engaged kamikaze drones, causing significant destruction and loss of life.
  • AFU remains vigilant and actively counters Russian aggression through strategic strikes and defense operations to protect Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2025

Due to the constant arrival of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some items of the total enemy losses — personnel, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and MLRS. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported in the usual mode.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/22/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 943,060 (+1,130) people,

  • tanks — 10,683 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,296 (+19) units,

  • artillery systems — 26,689 (+26) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,140 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,388 (+118) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,458 (+134) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 21, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 137 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used three missiles and dropped 253 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy engaged 2,651 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 5,832 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

