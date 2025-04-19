Military aid for Ukraine. What's happening in the White House
Category
Politics
Publication date

Military aid for Ukraine. What's happening in the White House

Ukraine may be left without US support
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, there are de facto no serious discussions taking place in the administration of US President Donald Trump and Congress regarding further military support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Officials in Kyiv and Washington are actively exploring agreements on American investments and access to Ukrainian minerals amidst discussions of bypassing Ukraine for a deal with Russia.
  • Trump's focus on potential agreements with Russia may overshadow the needs and strategic importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of escalating tensions.

Ukraine may be left without US support

According to European officials, the United States has not yet confirmed that it will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that it is the key to the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to successfully attack the Russian army and the enemy's infrastructure.

Journalists note that the Trump team no longer talks about its relations with Ukraine. In most cases, it thinks about what it can get, not what it plans to give.

After a high-profile scandal in the White House, officials in Kyiv and Washington are actively discussing an agreement on American investments and access to Ukrainian minerals.

It is worth noting that for the last month and a half, the parties have been rewriting the document, which they never signed on February 28, 2025.

The deal Trump really wants is a deal with Russia. But to achieve it, it will require bypassing Ukraine — either by declaring a ceasefire or simply putting the issue aside, The New York Times writes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned about increased pressure on Zelenskyy from Trump
What are Trump and his team achieving?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 19, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?