Military aid for Ukraine. What's happening in the White House

According to The New York Times, there are de facto no serious discussions taking place in the administration of US President Donald Trump and Congress regarding further military support for Ukraine.

Ukraine may be left without US support

According to European officials, the United States has not yet confirmed that it will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that it is the key to the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to successfully attack the Russian army and the enemy's infrastructure.

Journalists note that the Trump team no longer talks about its relations with Ukraine. In most cases, it thinks about what it can get, not what it plans to give.

After a high-profile scandal in the White House, officials in Kyiv and Washington are actively discussing an agreement on American investments and access to Ukrainian minerals.

It is worth noting that for the last month and a half, the parties have been rewriting the document, which they never signed on February 28, 2025.