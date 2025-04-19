AFU struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four command posts, nine artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense system of the Russian occupiers.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the intensity of the attacks by Russian occupiers, including the use of missiles, drones, and guided aerial bombs.
  • The situation remains tense as both sides engage in military operations, raising concerns about the escalation of the conflict.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 940,150 (+1,180) people;

  • tanks — 10,676 (+14) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,266 (+9) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,600 (+70) units;

  • MLRS — 1,368 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,139 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,176 (+111) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,148 (+3) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,162 (+208) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 5 missile and 103 air strikes, used 17 missiles and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy engaged 2,855 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 6,237 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems.

