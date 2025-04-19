Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded

Russian invaders launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 9:00 PM on April 18. The Russian army struck Ukraine with ground- and air-launched missiles, as well as drones.
Points of attention
- Through the utilization of aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups, the Defense Forces of Ukraine effectively neutralized the incoming threats.
- A total of 33 enemy attack UAVs were shot down, preventing further damage in the east, north, and south regions of the country.
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work
Ukrainian defenders detected and escorted 95 air attack vehicles of the Russian army — 8 missiles of various types and 87 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types), including:
3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area — Crimea);
2 Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch area — Crimea);
3 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;
87 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas — Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Crimea).
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 33 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and south of the country.
36 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under enemy attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-