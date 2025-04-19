Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded

Russian invaders launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 9:00 PM on April 18. The Russian army struck Ukraine with ground- and air-launched missiles, as well as drones.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Ukrainian defenders detected and escorted 95 air attack vehicles of the Russian army — 8 missiles of various types and 87 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types), including:

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area — Crimea);

2 Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch area — Crimea);

3 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

87 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas — Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 33 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and south of the country.

36 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).