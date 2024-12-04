South Korea plans to charge the president with treason

The Democratic Party of South Korea plans to accuse President Yun Seok-yeol of treason and start impeachment proceedings.

The leader of South Korea faces impeachment

Representatives of the main opposition Democratic Party made a statement on this occasion.

They have officially confirmed that they intend to bring treason charges against Yun, as well as his defense and interior ministers.

In addition, it is indicated that they will soon be impeached to hold them accountable for these actions.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung called the declaration of martial law "illegal" and said Yoon was "no longer the president" of South Korea.

What is important to understand is that the parliament must vote to start impeachment proceedings within 72 hours after the proposal is brought to the plenary session.

A two-thirds majority is required for the decision to be finally adopted.

Journalists note that the Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together hold 192 seats, meaning that at least eight of the ruling party's 108 lawmakers must support impeachment for it to pass.

The latest developments in South Korea are the most important

On December 3, the head of state Yoon Seok-yeol unexpectedly announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.

According to him, this measure is necessary to protect the country from "communist forces".

To protect liberal South Korea from threats emanating from communist forces in North Korea and to destroy anti-state elements ... I declare a state of emergency, he said.

South Korea's parliament immediately opposed the president's decision and voted to overturn it.

Against the background of the recent events, the National Assembly building in Seoul was actively stormed by security forces, and clashes began near the entrance with special forces carrying out the president's order.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called on the South Korean president to "stop the pressure on freedom."