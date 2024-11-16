After Trump's victory, South Korea may change its decision regarding Ukraine

The victory of Donald Trump in the US elections prompts South Korea to reconsider the possibility of providing weapons to Ukraine. Currently, there is no official decision on this issue.

Seoul will review the decision on weapons for Ukraine after Trump's victory

According to an anonymous official, President Yoon Seok-yeol's government is forced to take Trump's position into account when deciding whether to change its policy on providing lethal aid to Kyiv.

Another government official noted that Seoul is also assessing how Trump's approach to war could affect support for Ukraine from other countries.

Yoon's office said the government would consider possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea following the deployment of North Korean troops and take countermeasures accordingly.

Exporting lethal aid to Ukraine would be a powerful signal of support, and could also help South Korean business through possible participation in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to send an envoy to Seoul to ask for weapons and persuade South Korea to change its position in favor of supporting Ukraine. South Korea has a large stockpile of 155 mm artillery shells used by the Ukrainian army.

Seoul has said it will consider direct arms deliveries if North Korea acquires technology that could increase its ability to produce weapons of mass destruction.

South Korea plans to respond to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, recently the official Seoul made it clear that it is already considering the possibility of increasing support for Ukraine.

It is important to understand that this happened after the statements of Ukrainian intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops near the Russian border with Ukraine.

According to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, his country is actively discussing "all possible scenarios", including the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea's actions in Russia.

In addition, it is emphasized that the official Seoul will closely monitor the military activity of the DPRK in the Russian Federation and the benefits that Pyongyang receives from Moscow in order to determine further actions.