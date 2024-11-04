Borrell calls on South Korea to increase aid to Ukraine
Source:  Josep Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. In particular, it was about sending North Korean troops to Russia.

Points of attention

  • Josep Borrell urged South Korea to increase investment in global security due to the existential threat posed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
  • South Korea is considering increasing its support for Ukraine after North Korean troops are deployed to areas near the Ukrainian border.
  • This situation became the reason for negotiations between Josep Borrell and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
  • After visiting the DMZ, Borrell reminded of the need to increase investments in global security, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the EU and South Korea in the field of security and defense.
  • Analysts' reactions indicate that South Korea will closely monitor North Korea's military activity in Russia and possible assistance to Pyongyang from Moscow to make further strategic decisions.

Borrell called for increased investment in global security

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat. The Republic of Korea understands this best. We are united in our support for Ukraine, and I called on them to strengthen this support, — wrote Josep Borrell.

It is noted that Borrell arrived in South Korea after a visit to Japan in order to increase the level of cooperation between the EU and Seoul in the field of security and defense. He also visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates South and North Korea.

The visit to the DMZ is a reminder of the need to strengthen investments in global security, Borrell said.

This is the first meeting of this level within the Strategic Dialogue between the EU and South Korea. It took place against the background of growing concern in Washington and Seoul about the participation of North Korean troops in the war on the side of Russia.

In Seoul, Borrell also met with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Eun-hyun, where they discussed the development of these events.

South Korea is considering "all possible scenarios" in response to North Korea's actions in Russia

As analysts note, South Korea hinted at the possibility of increasing support for Ukraine after reports from Ukrainian intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops near Russia's border with Ukraine.

Analysts refer to a statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who said on November 1 that the country is considering "all possible scenarios", including the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine, in response to North Korea's actions in Russia.

Cho also noted that South Korea will closely monitor North Korea's military activity in the Russian Federation and the benefits Pyongyang receives from Moscow to determine further actions.

On November 2, the Ukrainian General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) reported that last week Russia transferred 7,000 North Korean troops to areas near the Ukrainian border.

