Borrell calls on South Korea to increase aid to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. In particular, it was about sending North Korean troops to Russia.
Borrell called for increased investment in global security
I met Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun on DPRK & other common security challenges. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat. The Republic of Korea is best positioned to understand it.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 4, 2024
We are united in our support to Ukraine. I encouraged them to step it up. pic.twitter.com/LvKTzBXzYO
It is noted that Borrell arrived in South Korea after a visit to Japan in order to increase the level of cooperation between the EU and Seoul in the field of security and defense. He also visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates South and North Korea.
This is the first meeting of this level within the Strategic Dialogue between the EU and South Korea. It took place against the background of growing concern in Washington and Seoul about the participation of North Korean troops in the war on the side of Russia.
In Seoul, Borrell also met with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Eun-hyun, where they discussed the development of these events.
South Korea is considering "all possible scenarios" in response to North Korea's actions in Russia
As analysts note, South Korea hinted at the possibility of increasing support for Ukraine after reports from Ukrainian intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops near Russia's border with Ukraine.
Analysts refer to a statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who said on November 1 that the country is considering "all possible scenarios", including the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine, in response to North Korea's actions in Russia.
Cho also noted that South Korea will closely monitor North Korea's military activity in the Russian Federation and the benefits Pyongyang receives from Moscow to determine further actions.
On November 2, the Ukrainian General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) reported that last week Russia transferred 7,000 North Korean troops to areas near the Ukrainian border.
