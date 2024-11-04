The first North Korean troops came under fire in Kurshchyna

The first military personnel from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), who were sent to support Russian troops in the Kursk region, have probably already become a target for Ukrainian forces.
The first North Korean troops have already come under fire in the Kursk region,
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced this.
According to Kovalenko, the first North Korean soldiers have already come under fire. There is currently no detailed information on this.
With what Russia armed the soldiers of the DPRK - intelligence data
According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korean troops were moved with the help of at least 28 military transport planes of the Russian Air Force.
In addition, North Korean soldiers, or as they are called in the Russian occupation army - "special Buryats" - were given some night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights and binoculars.
In fact, the Russian army armed a new batch of foreign cannon fodder as ordinary infantry.
What is important to understand is that the training of the North Korean invaders, whom Russia has decided to involve in the war against Ukraine, takes place at five test sites in the far east of the aggressor country.
