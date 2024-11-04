The first North Korean troops came under fire in Kurshchyna
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
The first military personnel from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), who were sent to support Russian troops in the Kursk region, have probably already become a target for Ukrainian forces.

Points of attention

  • The first military personnel of the DPRK, who helped the Russian troops, came under fire.
  • The DPRK soldiers were issued with a variety of weapons and equipment, including mortars, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more.
  • Ukrainian spies discovered the movement of North Korean troops with the help of military transport boards of the Russian Air Force and revealed the details of the soldiers' weapons.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced this.

According to Kovalenko, the first North Korean soldiers have already come under fire. There is currently no detailed information on this.

With what Russia armed the soldiers of the DPRK - intelligence data

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korean troops were moved with the help of at least 28 military transport planes of the Russian Air Force.

"Moscow has armed North Koreans, in particular, with 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, RPK/PKM machine guns, SVD/SVCH sniper rifles, Fenix ATGMs, and RPG-7s," the GUR said in a statement.

In addition, North Korean soldiers, or as they are called in the Russian occupation army - "special Buryats" - were given some night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights and binoculars.

In fact, the Russian army armed a new batch of foreign cannon fodder as ordinary infantry.

What is important to understand is that the training of the North Korean invaders, whom Russia has decided to involve in the war against Ukraine, takes place at five test sites in the far east of the aggressor country.

The soldiers of the DPRK do not understand where they have gone

