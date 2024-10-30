Ukraine should strike at North Korean troops in the event of an invasion — Biden

US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine should retaliate if North Korean troops cross its border.

Biden commented on the possible invasion of North Korean troops into Ukraine

According to US President Joe Biden, he is concerned about information about the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region.

The US president was also asked whether Ukrainian soldiers should retaliate.

If they cross the border of Ukraine, then yes, — replied Biden. Share

States ask China to put pressure on North Korea

According to an insider of the publication, the team of American leader Joe Biden called on China, which maintains relations with Pyongyang, to intervene and pressure North Korea to return its troops.

Moreover, it is indicated that Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Adviser, has instructed to organize additional efforts.

First of all, it is said that Washington's allies will also have to contact the People's Republic of China "regarding our concern about the DPRK sending troops to Russia and its consequences."

However, anonymous sources say that the White House is "not optimistic" that official Beijing will stand in the way of North Korea's plans — particularly because it supports the Russian military-industrial complex.

Western intelligence reports that a "small number" of North Korean invaders who previously arrived in Russia for training are already in Ukraine.